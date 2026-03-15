Cox Marine Opens New Multi-Functional Training and Collaboration Space

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine, the British manufacturer of high-performance diesel outboard engines, has officially opened a new multi-functional training and collaboration space at its UK manufacturing headquarters in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Designed primarily to support technical and product training for Cox Marine’s global network of distributors, dealers, service partners and customers, the new facility provides a dedicated environment for hands-on learning centred on the Cox Marine V8 diesel outboard. The space also serves as a versatile hub for wider collaboration, enabling internal team engagement, cross-functional meetings and company-wide briefings as Cox Marine continues to expand its global operations.

Named “Drummond” in honour of pioneering British marine engineer Victoria Drummond, the space recognises her contribution to maritime engineering and her legacy as one of the first female marine engineers to sail as a fully qualified officer in the British Merchant Navy. The name reflects Cox Marine’s respect for the heritage that continues to shape innovation across the maritime sector today.

Located within the company’s manufacturing headquarters, the facility offers attendees a direct connection to Cox Marine’s production environment. Participants benefit from both classroom instruction and practical technical training, gaining firsthand exposure to the engineering precision and manufacturing standards behind the Cox Marine V8 platform.

The investment reflects Cox Marine’s ongoing commitment to supporting its global partner network while strengthening internal collaboration across the business. As demand for diesel outboard technology continues to grow worldwide, the facility will play a key role in ensuring partners and customers are equipped with the technical knowledge and certification required to support expanding fleets.

The facility has already hosted its first distributor training programme, welcoming representatives from JTC Marin, Cox Marine’s distributor in Panama. During the session, the JTC Marin team received the latest product updates, technical guidance and hands-on factory training, enabling them to return to Panama equipped to deliver training and support to their own dealer network and customers.

Importantly, the UK-based facility complements Cox Marine’s established global training programme. In partnership with its Technical Support Engineers, the company continues to deliver structured training across key international markets. This blended approach allows distributors and dealers to either travel to the UK for factory-based immersion or access in-market training delivered directly by Cox Marine specialists, ensuring consistent standards across the global network.

George Bramley, CEO of Cox Marine, commented: “The opening of this new space marks an important step for Cox Marine as we continue to grow internationally. While its primary focus is technical training for our partners and customers, it also fosters collaboration across the business. Bringing teams, partners and customers together in one place strengthens knowledge sharing, alignment and ultimately the support we provide to operators worldwide.”

By combining product training, partner engagement, and internal collaboration in a single environment, the new facility supports Cox Marine’s long-term strategy of building a highly capable global service network while maintaining the brand's premium standards.

As Cox Marine expands into new markets and secures future growth opportunities, the new training and collaboration space will play a central role in delivering consistent technical expertise, operational support and engagement across its worldwide distribution network.