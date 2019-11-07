Concordia Damen Wins Ship of the Year

Inland shipping vessel Sendo Liner, built by Concordia Damen, has won the prestigious KNVTS Ship of the Year 2019 Maritime Award. The award jury highlighted the vessel’s future-proof propulsion configuration (diesel-electric supplemented with a battery pack) as a crucial factor in selecting the Sendo Liner as winner. The award was presented at the 2019 Maritime Awards Gala.

The Sendo Liner is an inland shipping container ship with dimensions 110 x 11.45 x 3.2 m (LxWxT). She was designed by Concordia Damen in close collaboration with its client, and owner of the vessel, Sendo Shipping.

During the design of the ship, Concordia Damen and Sendo Shipping paid extensive attention to making the ship as efficient, economical and clean as possible in its task of container transport on inland waterways. The design brief also included the requirement to make the vessel future-proof.

A sustainable step forward

Looking at these characteristics in turn, the Sendo Liner has an optimized layout that has increased its loading capacity by eight percent relative to a vessel of similar size. Moreover, the vessel has an innovative ballast system which allows it to increase its air draft when it passes fully loaded under bridges.

The vessel’s propulsion set-up deserves attention; it is diesel-electric backed up with a large battery pack that can be recharged via a shore connection. Compared to similar inland shipping vessels, it is this propulsion configuration in addition to the increased cargo volume and reduced hull resistance that represents a major step forward in terms of fuel efficiency. Indeed, these three factors combined mean that the Sendo Liner achieves a 40 percent reduction in CO2 emissions per container transported.

Low emissions leader

On the subject of future-proofing, Concordia Damen and Sendo Shipping designed the propulsion system so that it will be possible to switch energy sources in a relatively simple manner in the future and to maximize load capacity. This means that the Sendo Liner will be a leader in low-emission operations throughout its entire lifespan.

“We are extremely proud that the Sendo Liner has won the KNVTS Ship of the Year 2019 award. This award is the result of the close and productive cooperation between ourselves and Sendo Shipping. It is our shared vision of increased sustainability that pushed this project forward. We are proud to be working with them,” says Chris Kornet, CEO from Concordia Damen.

“The Sendo Liner truly is the inland container vessel of the future – characterized by reduced emissions and efficient cargo capacity. More importantly, it is the base for emissions free cargo transport in the ARA area. We have a continuous communication with Sendo Shipping regarding data analysis which will be used for further developments as we head for expected emissions-free delivery in August 2020.”

This KNVTS Ship of the Year award is especially relevant considering that Concordia Damen is currently constructing five vessels from the same design as the Sendo Liner. “This signifies a very attractive option for cargo owners interested in sustainable inland shipping solutions,” concludes Kornet.

