ClassNK Releases New Features for GHG Emissions Management Tool

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released new features related to FuelEU Maritime*1 and EU-ETS*2 for its GHG emissions management tool, ‘ClassNK ZETA’. Additionally, with the integration with NAPA, its “NAPA Fleet Intelligence” is available on ClassNK ZETA.

ClassNK ZETA is a tool for visualizing GHG emissions / CII ratings of ships and supporting management of EU-ETS /FuelEU Maritime and is used for over 5,500 ships. The details of new features are as follows:

FuelEU Maritime – Pool optimization: Depending on each ship’s current compliance surplus or deficit, it recommends the optimized combination of banking, borrowing, and pooling to optimize compliance costs —making it easier to explore the best path toward FuelEU Maritime compliance.

EU-ETS – EU Allowances (EUA) purchase inquiries: For EU-ETS obligations, users can send EUA purchase inquiries directly to the companies (ITOCHU Corporation and MITSUI & CO., LTD.) that support the purchase of EUAs. Users can use this feature to efficiently purchase EUAs.



ClassNK ZETA has also been upgraded into an open platform with enhanced third-party integrations. As the first step, ‘NAPA Fleet Intelligence’*3 provided by NAPA is now available on ClassNK ZETA. This enables users to utilize 'NAPA Fleet Intelligence' directly using data in ClassNK ZETA.



These new features will be presented at Bariship, to be held from 22 to 24 May.

ClassNK will continue to strive to enhance tools to support GHG emissions management, including ClassNK ZETA as part of the ‘ClassNK Transition Support Services,’ which support our customers' smooth transition to zero-emission.

Detailed information and application for use are available on the following page.

https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/info_service/ghg/nk-zeta. html