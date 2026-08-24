ClassNK Joins Project to Verify GHG Emission Reduction With AI

[By ClassNK]

ClassNK has joined a joint project to objectively verify reductions in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions achieved in actual vessel operations through the use of an AI-based autonomous navigation system.

The project aims to verify the effectiveness of AI-based voyage optimization in reducing fuel consumption and GHG emissions under real operating conditions and to establish an objective verification methodology. Using an actual commercial vessel operated by Evergreen Marine Corporation (Evergreen), the project will utilize the autonomous navigation system "Samsung Autonomous Ship (SAS)" developed by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI), together with meteorological and oceanographic data provided by Weathernews Inc. (WNI). Through analysis of the vessel’s operational data and fuel consumption, the project will verify the effectiveness of AI-based voyage optimization technology. ClassNK will contribute to enhancing the objectivity and credibility of the findings through technical review of the verification methodology and independent evaluation of the project results.

To implement the project, the four parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Evergreen's headquarters and established a cooperative framework for verifying the GHG reduction effects of AI-based voyage optimization technology.

In the maritime industry, various technologies aimed at reducing fuel consumption and GHG emissions are being developed and introduced. Voyage optimization technologies utilizing autonomous navigation systems and weather routing solutions are expected to contribute to improved operational efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. Technologies leveraging rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) have attracted increasing attention.

However, the effectiveness of such technologies can vary depending on weather and sea conditions, vessel conditions, and operational requirements for each voyage. Therefore, establishing an appropriate verification methodology is essential for objectively evaluating fuel-saving effects in actual operations.

To this end, the parties have agreed to combine their respective expertise and technologies to verify reductions in fuel consumption and GHG emissions achieved through voyage optimization technologies integrating autonomous navigation systems and meteorological and oceanographic information.

Roles of the Parties

* Evergreen Marine Corporation

- Provision of the demonstration vessel

- Provision of operational and fuel consumption data

- Cooperation by vessel crews

* Samsung Heavy Industries

- Operation of the speed optimization algorithm

- Real-time vessel control using SAS

- Installation and maintenance of SAS Equipment

* Weathernews Inc.

- Development of baseline voyage routes

- Provision of high-resolution weather and ocean forecasting data

- Provision of historical data

* ClassNK

- Technical review of the verification methodology

- Issuance of a Statement of Fact (SoF)

ClassNK will continue to actively support innovative initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the maritime industry and contribute to the practical implementation of advanced technologies and the realization of sustainable maritime transportation.