ClassNK Issues Hong Kong Convention SoC in Bangladesh

By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2020 04:55:15

Leading classification society ClassNK has issued a Statement of Compliance (SoC) to PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industries Limited (PHP), a ship recycling facility in Chattogram (Chittagong), Bangladesh, verifying that the facility is in line with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 (HKC).



While ClassNK has so far issued 34 Statements of Compliance to ship recycling facilities around the globe, this is the first one issued by the Society to a facility in Bangladesh. The statement was issued upon review of the Ship Recycling Facility Plan (SRFP) developed by PHP and on-site inspections to confirm that its ship recycling process follows the SRFP.



Speaking on the occasion, Junichi Hirata, ClassNK General Manager of Innovation and Sustainability Department, said “Upon completion of purely technical verifications, ClassNK has issued this HKC statement of compliance to the facility in Bangladesh. Acknowledging the efforts of the nation and its individual facilities and partners toward the ratification of HKC, I hope this step further will encourage safer and greener ship recycling practices following the HKC standard. As well as other ship recycling facilities with our SoCs, ClassNK will continue monitoring compliance by PHP through periodical audits.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.