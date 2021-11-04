City of Amsterdam Christens 3 New Fully-Electric Damen Patrol Vessels

Jos van Woerkum (Managing Director Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld), Janis Tamsma (Head of the Amsterdam Police Operations Unit), Femke Halsema (Mayor of Amsterdam), Annelies Damen (Non-Executive Board Member Damen Shipyards Group) and Esmeralda Wallast Groen

[By: Damen]

Three new Damen Patrol Vessels 1304 Electric have been christened at a recent ceremony at the Scheepvaart Museum in the maritime heart of Amsterdam. Two of the vessels, named Waterpieper and Waterhoen, were ordered by Gemeente Amsterdam (the City of Amsterdam) and the third (P55) is for Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (the Amsterdam Police).

Femke Halsema, the Mayor of Amsterdam, did the honour of christening one of the vessels as a demonstration of the importance of sustainability to the city. The sponsors for the other two were Janis Tamsma, head of the Amsterdam Police Operations Unit, and Esmeralda Wallast Groenewoud, Director of Supervision and Enforcement of Public Space (THOR). Annelies Damen led the Damen delegation to the event. The vessels will be used for general patrol duties in and around the canals of Amsterdam.

Each is 13.5 metres in length and fitted with a single 130kW electric motor powered by an EST-Floattech 273kWh (Waterpieper and Waterhoen) / 136kWh (P55) battery package. Top speed is 16 kph and at an average speed they are able to operate for a full day before requiring a recharge. The P55 is also fitted with a diesel generator for extra range when needed. The accommodation is comprised of a wheelhouse with a dinette with all-round visibility, and each has a sanitary space and galley down below. The hulls for the vessels were built at Damen Shipyards Kozle in Poland and then shipped to Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld for outfitting and delivery.

“These new zero-emission vessels are a welcome addition to our fleet and we experienced the cooperation with Damen to be pleasant and constructive,” said Mike Moerman, Inspecteur Vaarwegen, Team Nautisch Toezicht, THOR. “Because of the recent award of two additional patrol vessels, we are able to continue this cooperation.”

Jeroen van Woerkum, Commercial Manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, added, “We are very pleased to be supplying more of the proven DPV 1304 patrol boats to the City of Amsterdam and its police force. They are ideal for operations in restricted inland waterways and with their full electric propulsion they will undertake their duties in a clean and quiet manner and thereby contribute to a sustainable environment.”

Damen has supplied the City of Amsterdam with patrol boats in the past. In 2004 it delivered a DPV 1304 with conventional diesel propulsion and another in 2013 with its first electric hybrid propulsion system. An additional two Damen Patrol Vessels 1304 Electric are on order for delivery in 2023.



