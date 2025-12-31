Russia Adds Long-Delayed Multifunction Vessel Capable of NSR Support



Russia’s Sea Rescue Service took delivery of the Kerch Strait, a multifunction support and rescue vessel. It is the latest in the efforts to expand support services for vessels operating along the Northern Sea Route.

Construction of the vessel was first proposed nearly two decades ago, and construction began, according to media reports, in 2010 at the Amur Shipyard. The project was suspended due to litigation and did not resume till 2018, with the ship finally launched in November 2020. Trials began in November 2025, and delivery was recently completed.

At 86 meters (282 feet) in length and with an icebreaking stem, the vessel can operate along the Northern Sea Route. It will be based with the Primorsky Branch in the Far East and is designed both for patrol and emergency rescue duties.

The ship has two Azimuth propulsion pods and bow thrusters with a maximum engine power on each of two units of 3500kW. It is expected to have a maximum speed of 15 knots and operate with a crew of 26. It can also accommodate 12 special personnel and has places for up to 95 people during rescue operations. It has a forward helipad for Ka-32 helicopter operations.

During icebreaking operations, it will support ports and local waterways as well as freezing non-Arctic seas with ice up to 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) in thickness. It will be used to provide support and assistance in areas of hazardous navigation, supporting operations from shipping to fishing and oil and gas fields. It can also support underwater technical work and towing.

The delivery on the vessel comes as Russia looks to add capabilities along the shipping routes to support year-round service on the Northern Sea Route.