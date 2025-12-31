Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Export Terminal Near Kerch Strait

On New Years' Eve, Ukraine's special operations forces hit oil and gas terminals near the port of Taman, Russia, on the east side of Kerch Strait.

The multi-drone aerial strike hit loading piers for the enterprise, which exports oil, oil products and LPG to foreign markets at a rate of up to 20 million tonnes per year. The Ukrainian military's General Staff reported that two berths with oil loading arms were damaged at the terminal.

Ukrainian authorities released a video showing strikes against the Russian LNG port in Taman, Krasnodar region. It shows once again the Russian impotence to protect those facilities vital for Russia‘s revenues. pic.twitter.com/ShGDfiK872 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 31, 2025

The site has been struck before. The regional administration for Taman reported significant drone damage on December 22, affecting two vessels, two piers and pipeline infrastructure. No injuries were reported.

Previously, the operator reported a fire in an oil storage tank in May 2023, resulting in a brief interruption of service.

According to PitchBook, Tamanneftegas is owned by Russian state oil giant Rosneft. Its terminals can serve tankers up to 160,000 dwt, two at a time. For propane and butane cargoes, it can handle LPG carriers of up to 24,000 dwt.

Additional strikes conducted on the 31st destroyed Russian arms depots in Donetsk; damaged an oil storage depot at Rybinsk, a river port city in the Russian heartland (video below); and destroyed a Russian operating base for river boats near Olenivka, Crimea, the general staff reported.