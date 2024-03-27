CIMAC on MEPC 81: Right Course, with Potential for More Speed

[By: CIMAC]

The 81st session of the International Maritime Organizations (IMO) Marine Environmental Protection Committee (MEPC) has set the right course. “The decisions made present an optimistic picture of what is to come. We are now looking forward with great interest to the up MEPC 82 and 83 meetings” says Dirk Bergmann, Chair of the CIMAC Greenhouse Gas Strategy Group. The progresses made for example on the Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) guidelines are encouraging. Many proposals on midterm measures, especially the pricing mechanism, were submitted at MEPC 81. “It was obvious that it would take a significant effort to align everyone in the international community. CIMAC supports the so called “IMO net-zero framework” as a structure for the upcoming regulation, sees the progress made there and hopes for further steps to come”, Bergmann continues.

“CIMAC sees much potential in the developments of the short-term measures. We believe that it is now particularly important that the Well-to-Wake (WtW) measurement is implemented for the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and the Energy Efficiency Index for Existing Ships (EEXI) instead of the prevailing Tank-to-Wake (TtW) measurement” adds Peter Müller Baum, Secretary General of CIMAC. “MEPC 81 has made progress on important issues. We hope that the process will continue to accelerate and will gladly support this to the best of our ability,” Müller-Baum concludes.