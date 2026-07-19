China’s Adora Cruises Names First Chinese Captain for Adora Mediterranea

[By Adora Cruises]

Recently, Adora Cruises announced that Li Bin has officially assumed the role of captain of the Adora Mediterranea, taking full responsibility for the ship's maritime operations, safety management, and related daily operations.

Captain Li Bin possesses over twenty years of extensive maritime experience, boasting a solid foundation in maritime expertise and rich experience in managing large cruise ships. With his rigorous professional ethics and outstanding professional capabilities, Captain Li will further assist Adora Cruises in solidifying its fleet's safe operation standards, enhancing the quality of its ship navigation management, and providing guests with a safe and high-quality sea travel experience. In May of this year, Captain Li participated fully in the sea trials of Adora Flora City, the second domestically built large cruise ship.

Adora Cruises has always been committed to building a talent pool for China's cruise industry in the field of maritime operations, promoting the sustainable development of China's cruise industry. In March of this year, Adora Cruises appointed Wei Zhiyi as the captain of its first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, successfully achieving a breakthrough in the localization of core steering positions on domestically built large cruise ships. This is an important step forward for Adora Cruises in promoting the localization of operational talent and enhancing its independent operation capabilities.

Adora Cruises stated, "Adora Cruises has always been committed to building a professional cruise operation team and focuses on talent recruitment and development. The arrival of Chinese captains on both the Adora Mediterranea and Adora Magic City is an important step in deepening our localization strategy for cruise talent and strengthening our maritime operation capabilities. In the future, Adora Cruises will accelerate the cultivation of high-level, multi-skilled maritime talent, comprehensively build an internationally competitive talent pool, provide solid talent support for the rapid development of China's cruise industry, and establish a 'Chinese model' for cruise industry talent development."

On the same day, Adora Cruises released a training manual for maritime trainees. This manual, tailored to the specific needs of Adora Cruises' fleet operations, is specifically designed for trainees in the three core maritime operations roles: deck, engine, and electrical engineering. Focusing on cruise ship professional content and incorporating Adora’s fleet operation standards, it provides a systematic and orderly learning guide to enhance the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of maritime trainees. Previously, Adora Cruises announced its maritime trainee program, partnering with leading domestic maritime universities to recruit trainees in the core areas of deck and engine operations. The program aims to train over 100 mid-to-senior level deck and engine crew members, building a reserve of senior management talent for the Adora fleet and the Chinese cruise industry.

Currently, Adora Cruises operates three large cruise ships: the first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City; the "art ship," Adora Mediterranea; and the "Gulangyu" (Piano Land) from Star Cruises. Its routes cover East China, South China, North China, and Hong Kong, achieving year-round operation from multiple homeports. The second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled for delivery on November 6, 2026, and will embark on its maiden voyage from Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Homeport on November 22. With the expansion of its fleet, Adora Cruises will continue to cultivate a talent pool with professional knowledge, practical skills, and an international perspective, contributing to the high-quality development of China's cruise economy.

