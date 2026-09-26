Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates Commitment to Cleaner Oceans

[By Carnival Cruise Line]



In recognition of International Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 19, Carnival Cruise Line brought ship and shoreside team members and community partners together for a coastal cleanup initiative spanning destinations and homeports around the world, reflecting the cruise line’s ongoing commitment to healthier oceans and coastal communities.

Throughout September, 377 shipboard team members across 29 ships and 111 shoreside team members, along with local community partners, participated in 31 beach and waterway cleanups, collecting approximately 175 bags and over 5,000 pounds of trash, waste and debris from coastal and waterway communities. Carnival Glory, the final ship to participate, will complete its cleanup on Sept. 30 bringing the effort to 100% participation across the fleet.

Cleanup locations spanned major U.S. homeports, including Galveston, Texas; Port Canaveral and Miami, Florida, as well as destinations across Alaska, Caribbean, The Bahamas, Mexico, Greece, France and Australia.

“We have the privilege of operating on the world’s oceans and visiting some of its most beautiful coastal destinations, and with that privilege comes a responsibility to protect them,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This effort demonstrates what is possible when our people and partners come together around a common goal, taking meaningful action to protect the oceans and destinations we proudly visit.”

The September effort builds on Carnival’s year-round commitment to cleaner coastal communities, with Carnival team members participating in cleanup events throughout the year and contributing more than 7,200 pounds of collected debris across ship and shoreside efforts in 2026.

Supported by local environmental organizations, port partners and community groups, the effort is part of Carnival’s broader sustainability commitment through its Our Sea Pledge program, which focuses on Climate Action, Circular Economy, Sustainable Tourism, Biodiversity & Conservation and Good Health, Inclusion & Belonging. Together, these areas guide Carnival’s efforts to protect the environment, preserve the destinations it visits and make a positive impact in the communities it serves.