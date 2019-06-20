C&C Marine and Repair Delivers New Towboat to Upper River Services

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-20 21:24:38

Belle Chasse, Louisiana-based C&C Marine and Repair recently delivered to Upper River Services the m/v Mendota, a new 2,000 horsepower, 76’ x 30’ x 9’-4“ triple screw towboat. The m/v Mendota is the first new construction vessel ever built for Upper River Services, LLC. C&C Marine and Repair, LLC completed construction of the m/v Mendota in less than six months.

The m/v Mendota was designed by CT Marine, based in Portland, ME. The vessel includes three (3) Caterpillar C18, ACERT marine diesel engines, and two (2) John Deere 4045T Power Tech diesel driven generators. The vessel is also equipped with a Novec 1230 “Clean Agent” Fire Suppression System for added crew safety.

Upper River Services, LLC is a full service river operation located on the banks of the Mississippi River in St. Paul, Minnesota. The m/v Mendota’s unique features and design makes it ideal for navigating the shallow waterways and narrow passages along this stretch of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers between Red Wing and Salvage, Minneapolis. On its maiden voyage, the m/v Mendota towed a dry dock from Belle Chasse, LA to St. Paul, MN.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 and is located in Belle Chasse, LA, on 80 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway. The company designs and builds towboats, dredges, offshore supply vessels, barges, and a variety of other marine vessels. C&C Marine and Repair also recently opened a state-of-the-art Robotic Blast and Paint facility for Tank and Hopper Barges. The company’s facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof and perform barge repairs on land.



