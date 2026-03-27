Bureau Veritas to Class New Generation of All-Electric Trimarans

[By: Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) is pleased to class two next-generation, all-electric high-speed trimarans for Brim Explorer, marking a significant step forward in zero-emission maritime transport.



The trimarans will be constructed at Herde Kompositt in Hardanger, with outfitting carried out by Horten Skipsreparasjoner. The vessels have been developed by Brim Tech, the technology arm of Brim Explorer, following nearly six years of operational testing and optimization using the company’s existing vessels as test platforms in Northern Norway and Oslo.



Purpose-built for electric propulsion, the trimarans are the result of extensive real-world testing in Arctic conditions, fjords and open sea. The vessels incorporate lightweight structures and highly optimized hull developed by WIND Naval Architects to minimize energy consumption. Each vessel will accommodate up to 180 passengers and is expected to achieve a range of approximately 100 nautical miles at 20 knots on a single charge.



By classing these innovative vessels, Bureau Veritas will support the safe integration of advanced technologies while contributing to the development of sustainable maritime solutions. Once delivered, the vessels will operate quiet, zero-emission sightseeing tours in Norway’s spectacular fjords, further demonstrating the potential of electric propulsion for passenger transport.