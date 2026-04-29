CMA CGM Transfers Two More Box Ships to Indian Registry



Officials in India report that CMA CGM is in the process of transferring two more containerships into the Indian registry. The shipping major started the trend last year in an effort to expand its operations in India and to meet new cabotage regulations.

Earlier this month, CMA CGM was reported to have transferred the CMA CGM Vila do Conde from sailing under the flag of Malta to India. Built in 2009, it is a 33,434-dwt containership with a capacity of 2,556 TEU. The ship has been sailing for CMA CGM since 2023.

The Economic Times is reporting that officials at the Directorate of Shipping confirmed that papers have also been filed to transfer the CMA CGM Semarang from Malta to the Indian flag. Built in 2007, the ship is 38,000 dwt with a capacity of 2,700 TEU.

These will be the fifth and six containerships CMA CGM has moved into the Indian registry. After starting the effort in April 2025 with the CMA CGM Victoria, a 33,434 dwt containership with a capacity of 2,592 TEU. It was followed by CMA CGM Mendelssohn (3,534 TEU), CMA CGM Diamond (3,700 TEU), and CMA CGM Manaus (2,592 TEU), with the last transfer completed at the beginning of this year.

The move was made in part to address changes in India’s cabotage regulations that restrict foreign flag carriers from moving domestic cargoes. In January 2026, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways announced it was ending a 2018 exemption for foreign ships to transship laden containers for export, empties, and agricultural and horticultural products. India is in the midst of rolling back its cabotage exemptions as part of an effort to build its domestic shipping industry.

While CMA CGM was the first, Maersk followed with two ships that moved into the Indian registry. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is reported to be planning to ultimately register 12 ships in India, while Hapag-Lloyd will register four in India. The move is also good for Indian seafarers, as the regulations require their employment on ships registered in the country. CMA CGM earlier this year said it already employs 1,000 Indian seafarers and expects to expand to 1,500 by the end of the year.

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India’s shipping regulations also bar ships over 20 years of age from entering the registry. The Economic Times writes that CMA CGM is moving the ships into the registry to beat the age restrictions. Once registered in India, they can continue to operate till the age of 30. Existing ships in the register will be permitted to continue to operate till 2029, and an extension may be available until 2031.

CMA CGM has also announced a newbuild contract with India’s Cochin Shipyard, which was signed in February. It said the plan calls for building six 1,700 TEU vessels powered by LNG. The first of the new ships is expected to be delivered by February 2029.