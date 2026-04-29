First of Canadian Coast Guard’s New Arctic-Offshore Patrol Ships Launched



Canada marked the next milestone in its efforts to renew the fleets of the Canadian Navy and Coast Guard with the floatout of the first of its new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships. The future CCGS Donjek was successfully transferred from the building hall on a barge and floated out in Halifax.

The construction is part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, a long-term plan for what they are proudly saying are “Built by Canadians, for Canada” vessels. Irving Shipbuilding has completed the delivery of six Harry DeWolff Class patrol ships, which were also the basis for CCGS Donjek and her sister ship CCGS Sermilik. The wider program also includes two Polar Icebreakers, up to six Program Icebreakers, and up to sixteen Multi-Purpose Icebreakers. Next up, points out Irving Shipbuilding, is the River-class Destroyer. The first vessel, the future HMCS Fraser, started full-rate production in April 2025. The keel laying is scheduled for June.

The CCGS Donjek and CCGS Sermilik are designed as multi-mission vessels that can support remote and coastal communities. The ships will each be 103 meters (338 feet) long and approximately 6,677 metric tons displacement. They can accommodate a crew of 31 and will have a total of 57 berths.

Built to expand the Canadian Coast Guard’s patrol and icebreaking capacity, the CCGS Donjek will support a wide range of missions, including offshore fisheries patrols, conservation and protection, and search and rescue operations along Canada’s east coast. The vessel will also support operations across the Canadian Arctic.

The ships feature a 20-tonne crane and an A-frame to support scientific missions. They also have a helicopter pad and hangar. They feature a medical facility, modular accommodations, and spaces to enable humanitarian assistance and community resupply. Furthermore, they will also support aids to navigation and emergency response operations.

The future patrol boat was placed on a barge for its launch (Irving Shipbuilding)

Canadian government officials highlighted that the ship is part of a C$63 billion (US$46 billion) investment in the 2025-2026 budget for defense and security. The orders for these two patrol ships were announced in 2019 as part of Canada’s ongoing investment.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Irving Shipyard highlights that the launch operation required approximately 49 million liters of water to submerge the barge and set the ship afloat. It was moved from the Halifax Shipyard to the barge on April 27 and launched in the Bedford Basin late on April 28.

The future CCGS Donjek is now pier side at Halifax Shipyard, where work continues in preparation for sea trials. She is expected to be delivered in late 2026, and CCGS Sermilik will follow in 2027.

