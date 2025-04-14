Bureau Veritas Endorses ThreatScene SA’s Cybersecurity Framework, MARINE

[By: Bureau Veritas]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, has announced the official endorsement of MARINE, a comprehensive cybersecurity framework developed by ThreatScene SA, a leading provider of cybersecurity services.

The MARINE framework, developed by ThreatScene SA in partnership with the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, was created to help the maritime industry tackle the growing challenge of cybersecurity threats. Designed as a practical, scalable, and easy-to-implement methodology, MARINE provides clear guidelines and best practices tailored specifically to the maritime sector, offering organizations an effective starting point for strengthening their cyber resilience across vessel operations, port infrastructure, and interconnected maritime systems.

The endorsement by Bureau Veritas recognizes MARINE as a valuable foundation for maritime organizations looking to build their cybersecurity capability in alignment with industry standards. To further support IT teams, the framework is available as a handbook, providing an accessible benchmark for maritime stakeholders seeking to implement cybersecurity best practices and navigate evolving threats.

ThreatScene SA also offers a free online self-assessment platform, enabling organizations to evaluate their cybersecurity maturity, compare their scores against industry peers, and receive a tailored gap analysis report. This report highlights key areas for improvement, helping companies prioritize security enhancements and develop a structured path toward cyber resilience.

As part of the endorsement agreement, ThreatScene SA will continue to update the framework, ensuring it remains aligned with the latest technological advancements, regulatory changes, and emerging cyber threats. This process will be overseen by BV, who will also work with ThreatScene to deliver workshops designed to assist in the revision of the framework (Rev2), incorporating IACS cyber regulations. This commitment reflects both organizations' dedication to supporting the maritime industry in addressing the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Katerina Tasiopoulou, CEO of ThreatScene Greece MAE, said: "We are honoured to receive the endorsement from BV, a globally respected leader in the maritime industry. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that help maritime operators protect their critical assets. With our ongoing obligation to update the framework, we will continue to provide the industry with the tools needed to stay ahead of emerging threats."

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “The MARINE cybersecurity framework is a valuable starting point for the Greek maritime market to address the evolving threat to cybersecurity. The framework provides a practical approach to help owners develop a robust cyber management plan that aligns with relevant industry standards and enhances the overall resilience of their operations.”

The endorsed framework is available for maritime operators, shipowners, and port authorities, offering tailored guidance to address the unique cybersecurity challenges of the sector.