Bureau Veritas Certifies Everllence’s PrimeServ Assist Digital Monitoring

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has been awarded Smartship Software Type Approval Certification (TAC) and Smart Service Supplier recognition by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for its PrimeServ Assist services, confirming compliance with the requirements for the SMART(MH3) additional class notation.

SMART(MH3) is an optional class notation awarded by BV to vessels equipped with advanced digital technologies that enhance operational efficiency, safety, maintenance strategies and decision?making, effectively classifying vessels as ‘augmented ships’.

With this recognition, Everllence can significantly shorten the pathway for BV-classed vessels seeking SMART(MH3) additional class notation. The SmartShip software Type Approval covers approximately 80% of the required verification, validation and documentation, leaving only vessel?specific elements to be completed by the shipowners to achieve full class approval.

Scope of Certification

The certification was granted as part of the classification of two newbuilds built for Wah Kwong Maritime Transport.

As part of the approval process, BV reviewed and audited Everllence’s:

CEON cloud platform supporting PrimeServ Assist

PrimeServ Assist monitoring and advisory service for both two?stroke and four?stroke engines

Two?stroke Remote Operation Centres, with four?stroke capabilities to follow.

Alex Gregg-Smith – President, Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas – said: “This approval reflects the growing role of class-recognised digital solutions in strengthening vessel reliability and operational performance. Everllence’s certification demonstrates how remote monitoring and smart systems can be effectively incorporated into Bureau Veritas’ SMART(MH3) framework, giving shipowners confidence to advance digitalisation while supporting their objectives for safety, performance and optimised maintenance.”

Hare Ram Sah – General Manager, Venture Marine Services, Wah Kwong Group – said: “We are proud to have played a connecting role – bringing the maker, class and stakeholders together to achieve this milestone. By translating vessel data into clear, visual insights and a shared operational view, the system helps crew and shore-based teams make faster, more informed decisions while driving practical improvements in efficiency and safety."

Raymond Siu – Head of Sales, PrimeServ, Hong Kong – said: “We would like to acknowledge the valuable contribution of Wah Kwong as a close and long?standing ship-management partner in the region. Throughout this certification and approval process with Bureau Veritas, Wah Kwong collaborated closely with our local team to facilitate coordination with stakeholders and streamline procedural requirements. This recognition not only reinforces Everllence’s position as a leading maritime engine designer and manufacturer, but also strengthens the public credibility of our digital solutions in supporting the safe and reliable operation of customer vessels.”

Stig Holm – Head of Marine & Power, Digital & Academies, Denmark – Everllence, said: “The digitalisation of the maritime world is accelerating and customer interest from Wah Kwong helped drive this initiative with Bureau Veritas. SMART(MH3) additional class notation enables shipowners to document their use of a class-approved Smart System, making vessel operation more efficient and timely while minimising off-hire. It also positions Everllence as a leader in maritime digitalisation as the very first engine designer and manufacturer, and the first engine designer and manufacturer to receive Smartship Software Type Approval Certification from Bureau Veritas.