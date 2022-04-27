Bordelon Marine Renews Charter Agreement for the MV Brandon Bordelon

Image courtesy of Bordelon Marine

[By: Bordelon Marine]

Bordelon Marine LLC has renewed the charter agreement with Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) for the MV Brandon Bordelon; 260’ DP2 Jones Act Compliant Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel for an additional two-year firm term. The charter agreement renewal commenced in February 2022.

The vessel is mobilized with Two Oceaneering® Millennium® Plus work class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Oceaneering Survey equipment and technology. The vessel is typically used to conduct a variety of projects including ROV and diving support, Pre-lay and post-lay mat installation, Well abandonment and wireline services, Hydrate remediation, Subsea pumping, Inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) as well as Light construction and installation.

