BMT & BAE Systems Partner for Anzac Class Design Support Contract

BMT is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with BAE Systems Australia to bid for the future sustainment of the Anzac Class Design Support Contract, currently the subject of an open Commonwealth tender.

The partnership, known as “DSC–West”, reflects the combined warship sustainment capability at the Henderson maritime precinct in Western Australia. It brings together two leaders in naval engineering to deliver superior sovereign maritime solutions tailored to the Commonwealth’s evolving requirements. Through this collaboration, BMT and BAE Systems Australia offer deep platform insight, enduring design authority access, and trusted sovereign capability. The team is uniquely positioned to meet the demanding needs of Anzac Class sustainment, offering both the “know-how” and “know-why” critical to platform performance and longevity.

A key strength of this partnership is the inclusion of Australian Maritime Technologies (AMT), which has joined BMT as part of its broader global organisation. AMT brings with it a long- standing history of support to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) Anzac Class vessels, from design inception to in-service support. AMT also retains a close working relationship with the original ship designer, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), further enhancing the depth and technical reach of the partnership.

Graeme Nayler, Regional Business Director at BMT, commented: “This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering outstanding sustainment outcomes for the Anzac Class. With AMT’s extensive experience now part of the BMT organisation, we offer a truly integrated and capable team ready to support the Commonwealth in achieving enduring operational performance.”

Rob Dunbar, Managing Director of AMT, added: “We’re proud to now be part of the wider BMT group and to be partnering with BAE Systems on this important program. By leveraging our historical knowledge and our strong relationship with TKMS, we’re well placed to ensure the continued performance of the Anzac Class fleet.”

Paul Berryman, Acting Managing Director, BAE Systems Australia – Maritime, said: “This teaming arrangement with BMT supports the continued growth of Australia’s sovereign defence capability in collaboration with local industry. BAE Systems has been involved with the Anzac Class for over three decades, and we remain committed to working with the Commonwealth to ensure the fleet is capable, lethal, and ready.”

Unlike approaches that rely on loosely connected Technical Support Networks or generalist engineering offerings, the combined strength of BMT, BAE Systems, and AMT provides a proven, integrated model. This significantly reduces platform-related delivery risk, enhances performance outcomes, and ensures integrity and certification throughout the vessel’s lifecycle.

Together, the partnership stands ready to deliver superior sustainment, agile technical support, and future-proof capability enhancements – ensuring the Royal Australian Navy receives value, assurance, and excellence in through-life support.