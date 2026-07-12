Berg Propulsion Expands Footprint in China with Six-Vessel Jiangsu Dajin Contract for Carisbrooke

[By Berg]

Berg Propulsion has secured a contract to provide comprehensive propulsion packages for six multipurpose dry cargo vessels built by Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, continuing a run of order successes for its integrated high-performance solutions in China.

Destined for UK shipowner and operator Carisbrooke Shipping, the six 7,000dwt vessels have been designed by Dutch naval architecture firm Groot Ship Design. The 110m long (breadth 15.45m, design draught 6.5m) ships are due for delivery between Q3 2027 and Q1 2029. These vessels continue a successful series of orders for a Groot 6600 XL design which is modified to increase deadweight above 7,000t whilst maintaining gross tonnage at below 5,000.

To meet performance requirements, each ship set will include Berg’s MPP950 main propulsion system, complete with gearbox, shaft alternator, MPC800M remote-control system and Dynamic Drive adaptive thrust and fuel optimisation software. Together, the MPC800M and Dynamic Drive can calculate the most fuel-efficient balance of engine speed and propeller blade angle across a range of operational conditions and power modes.

The new order builds on an existing, strong relationship between Berg Propulsion and Jiangsu Dajin. In 2024 and 2025, Berg Propulsion was named the yard’s Supplier of the Year, prompting the two companies to sign an extended collaboration agreement. As one of the shipbuilder’s key propulsion partners, Berg has supplied systems for around 106 Jiangsu Dajin-built ships since mid-2021, with the partnership expanding opportunities for China’s shipbuilding sector.

Mattias Hansson, Senior Global Sales Manager, Berg Propulsion, commented: “The propulsion solution chosen for these 7,000dwt vessels has already proven extraordinarily successful in Jiangsu Dajin deliveries of 5,200dwt and 5,900dwt. Other vessel programs with high requirements under construction are 7,350dwt MPVs, and 1,200TEU container ships. This new 7,000dwt MPV contract is a strong recognition from a customer well known for premium service provision of its confidence in the energy efficiency, reliability and safety of Berg Propulsion products and total solutions portfolio, and its trust in the worldwide service and support we offer.”

Wu Zhong, Vice General Manager, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, said: “Chinese shipyards are committed to building the next generation of energy-efficient vessels, which are essential to reduce emissions and fuel costs and to meet strict international environmental standards. Throughout this transition, Berg Propulsion’s advanced control systems and optimised propeller designs have proven to be an exceptional fit for our forward-looking newbuilds.”

William Zhiqing, Regional Sales Manager (East), Berg Propulsion, added: “In our discussions with designers, shipyards and operators, the conversation always centres on efficiency, reliability, safety and environmental impact. Vessel power-speed performance is crucial; it must consistently match design specifications and owner expectations. Clearly, the main engine is key in minimising fuel consumption, noise and vibration, but propeller design and control are also critical. What really makes the difference is achieving the optimal match between the main engine and the propulsion system in an integrated solution that is tailored for the ship’s design.”

Berg Propulsion’s other ongoing supply contracts in China include propulsive equipment to RoRo vessels, MPVs, cement carriers, offshore vessels, tugboats, container vessels, chemical and product tankers and DP-enabled ships. In many of these projects Berg also delivers electrical systems integration and propulsion solutions to work with wind-assisted vessels.