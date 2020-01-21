BC Ferries Again Opts for SCHOTTEL Propulsion for Island Class

January 21, 2020

German propulsion manufacturer SCHOTTEL has again secured an order to provide propulsion units for 81-metre road ferries to Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. Each of the four newly built vessels ordered by Canadian operator BC Ferries will be equipped with two high-efficiency SCHOTTEL Twin Propellers. These vessels – built to Damen’s Road Ferry 8117 E3 design and also known as the “Island Class vessels” – will be capable of carrying up to 300 passengers and crew as well as 47 vehicles.

Captain Jamie Marshall, Vice President, Business Development and Innovation at BC Ferries: “We’ve had positive experiences with SCHOTTEL azimuth thrusters in our Salish Class ferries, and opted for the German manufacturer for our Island Class as well. The propulsion system is efficient, quiet and sustainable, and a good fit for our Island Class ferries.”

The main propulsion for each ferry consists of a pair of electric motors – each rated 950 kW at 1,700 rpm and driving the SCHOTTEL STP 340 azimuthing thrusters. Provided with a propeller diameter of 1.85 m, the STP enables a free-sailing speed of 14 knots.

Low noise and vibration levels

SCHOTTEL Twin Propellers are the ideal alternative for quiet vessels or applications with limited installation space, draught or propeller clearance. By sharing the load between two propellers, the risk of cavitation is minimized and tip clearance is increased. Both of these characteristics, in turn, lead to lower under water radiated noise and vibration levels. This concept also improves the efficiency of the propulsion system and reduces fuel consumption compared to single propellers

