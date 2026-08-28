BASSnet Neo – Launching a Unified, Fully Managed Maritime SaaS Solution

[By: BASS Software]

BASS Software has released a new version of BASSnet Neo, extending its next-generation maritime ERP solution into a fully integrated cloud-native SaaS suite.

With this release, BASSnet Neo unifies Maintenance, Procurement, Materials, Projects (Dry Docking), Document Management, and HSEQ modules, enabling ship owners and managers to run critical fleet operations from one platform.

Because BASS runs the SaaS platform end to end—from hosting to security and updates—customers benefit from lower costs, risks and IT complexity.

“Modern maritime operations demand connected, data-driven solutions. The new version of BASSnet Neo marks a major step forward, delivering an integrated, future-ready SaaS platform,” said Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director of BASS Software. “Traditional web-based systems, built on legacy architecture adapted for browser access, can result in slow innovation, cybersecurity risks, increased complexity, and higher costs. BASSnet Neo is different. Purpose-built as cloud-native SaaS, it reduces maintenance overhead in the long term while delivering scalability, security, AI-readiness, and continuous innovation.”

By unifying key workflows within a single ecosystem, BASSnet Neo helps shipping companies improve visibility, strengthen vessel–shore collaboration, and operate with greater agility and resilience.

One Platform, Total Fleet Control

BASSnet Neo’s cloud-native architecture enables seamless delivery of continuous updates, easier API integrations, and AI-driven benefits—all in one connected platform.

New AI-powered search/chat and smarter OCR invoice processing help users find information faster and reduce administrative effort. Importantly, the suite brings cross-modular benefits across major operational areas:

Maintenance

Improve asset reliability, compliance, cost control, and fleet performance with standardised maintenance planning aligned with ISO 55001, enhanced workflows, and automation.

Improve asset reliability, compliance, cost control, and fleet performance with standardised maintenance planning aligned with ISO 55001, enhanced workflows, and automation. Projects (Dry Docking)

Gain greater visibility and control with simplified coordination, more efficient workflows, tighter budget control, and a dedicated Projects App.

Gain greater visibility and control with simplified coordination, more efficient workflows, tighter budget control, and a dedicated Projects App. Procurement

Accelerate purchasing cycles and reduce errors with better vessel–shore collaboration, PO-Invoice three-way matching, and improved logistics and shipment visibility.

Accelerate purchasing cycles and reduce errors with better vessel–shore collaboration, PO-Invoice three-way matching, and improved logistics and shipment visibility. Materials

Optimise fleet inventory through seamless stock movement and control, improved location management, better inventory accuracy, and optimised stock consolidation.

Optimise fleet inventory through seamless stock movement and control, improved location management, better inventory accuracy, and optimised stock consolidation. HSEQ

Strengthen safety, compliance and continuous improvement by streamlining incident reporting, audits and inspections, vetting, risk management, drills, certificate management, meetings, management of change and lessons learned—with mobile app support even when offline.

Strengthen safety, compliance and continuous improvement by streamlining incident reporting, audits and inspections, vetting, risk management, drills, certificate management, meetings, management of change and lessons learned—with mobile app support even when offline. Document Management

Transform document management by centralising content, standardising workflows, and enabling seamless collaboration across your fleet.

Accelerating Maritime SaaS Transformation

By consolidating critical maritime capabilities into a single cloud-native SaaS platform, BASSnet Neo helps shipping companies simplify operations, enable continuous innovation, and be future-ready for the next generation of connected, intelligent fleet management.

BASSnet Neo is available globally. For more information, visit our website.