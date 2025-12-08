Babcock and HII Partner to Support Royal Navy's Autonomous Ambitions

[By Babcock]

Babcock International Group (Babcock), the defense company, has unveiled transformational plans to support the UK Royal Navy’s next generation autonomous ambitions.

The Royal Navy is leading the way in the combined use of autonomous and crewed systems in the Maritime Domain; fundamentally changing the threat calculus of our adversaries. The First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkin’s speech at the International Seapower Conference demonstrates how the Royal Navy is taking the lead on technological development within Europe and responding to the demand signal from key allies. To support the Royal Navy, Babcock has revealed ARMOR Force (Autonomous and Remote, Maritime Operational Response – Force) – an architecture of disaggregated systems and platforms capable of independent operations and connected by world leading digital capabilities.

Working with HII (NYSE:HII), the United States largest military shipbuilder and a global leader in maritime unmanned autonomous platforms, and defence technology company, Arondite, Babcock’s technology plans are geared to supercharge the delivery of a Hybrid Navy by creating a Type 31 (T31) Common Command Vessel (CCV) capability enabling the RN’s latest frigates to control a networked force of large autonomous uncrewed vessels and systems. This is at the heart of RN’s Atlantic Bastion, Atlantic Strike and Atlantic Shield operations to provide dispersed, resilient anti-submarine, air defence and strike capabilities.

ARMOR Force is distinguished by its adaptable and resilient design. In addition to Babcock’s T31 CCV, the overall solution includes large Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) that can be autonomous or remotely controlled and modular containerised Persistent Operational Deployment Systems (PODS) for rapid capability deployment and mission autonomy. It will also involve an autonomous mission system with the aim of being deployable by the end of 2026.

To provide this complete end-to-end, through-life solution, Babcock is working with HII who are developing and constructing the ROMULUS family of unmanned surface vessels (USVs). The AI-enabled ROMULUS USV line is designed to meet current and emerging requirements of the RN. The vessels are engineered for rapid, repeatable production and long endurance at sea. They deliver sustained open ocean autonomy with a focus on lethality, cost efficiency, and scalability. Complementing this, Babcock will design and manufacture the handling system to embark and disembark PODS onto HII large ROMULUS USVs offering customers more diverse capabilities.

Babcock is also partnering with the UK-founded defence technology company, Arondite. Its Cobalt Operating System will serve as the autonomy and mission orchestration layer across ARMOR Force, integrating crewed and uncrewed platforms into unified fleets that can be commanded from sea or shore. Together Babcock and Arondite are collaborating on the design, development and deployment of a range of AI-enabled, interoperable and autonomy-native maritime systems for the UK and Global forces.

Sir Nick Hine, Chief Executive of Babcock Marine, said: “ARMOR Force is our response to the First Sea Lord’s call for a re-imagined Hybrid Navy. ARMOR Force and the partnerships we are creating with HII and Arondite represent a bold step forward. We are combining advanced autonomy, modular systems, and digital innovation to create a fleet that is more agile, resilient, and ready for tomorrow’s challenges. What we are proposing will keep the Royal Navy at the forefront of global maritime security for decades to come and redefine what is possible at sea.”

Chris Kastner, President and CEO, HII, said: “HII is proud to be part of this game-changing industry initiative to deliver a hybrid Navy concept for the Royal Navy and international markets. Partnering with Babcock strengthens HII’s ability to deliver ROMULUS for the ARMOR Force and to support the Royal Navy’s vision for the future fleet. The ROMULUS family of USVs brings scale, autonomy, and real operational advantage, and HII adds world-leading expertise across land, sea, and air – as well as the capacity to innovate at scale with a platform already in production.”

Will Blyth, Co-founder and CEO, Arondite, said: “The future of maritime power will be defined by an adaptable blend of crewed and uncrewed systems, leveraging disaggregated sensors and effectors. We have built Cobalt to tackle exactly this challenge. We are proud to combine our autonomy and mission orchestration capabilities with the world-leading integration, design and build expertise of Babcock and HII, to rapidly deliver the Royal Navy’s vision of a Hybrid Navy.”

Built on open commercial and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) standards, ARMOR Force ensures that the technology will work alongside allied forces.

Babcock’s Rosyth facility is well placed to develop and deliver this suite of technologies. With its digital dockyard, and strategic partners, it already has a strong focus on mission systems autonomy, real-time training of models and simulation, remote operations, and mission system integration to deliver next generation capabilities.