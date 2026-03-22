Avondale Global Gateway Named Recipient of Louisiana FastSites Investment

Avondale Global Gateway (AGG), in partnership with JEDCO, announced it has been selected as an inaugural recipient of an investment through Louisiana Economic Development’s FastSites program, a statewide initiative that accelerates site readiness and positions Louisiana to compete for transformative industrial projects. AGG participated in the program’s official launch in Baton Rouge, where CEO Adam Anderson was invited to speak alongside state leaders, highlighting the site’s strategic importance to Louisiana’s economy.

“Public investments that improve the readiness of maritime and logistics sites are critical to growing Louisiana’s trade economy,” said Port of New Orleans Board Chairman Mike Thomas. “Avondale Global Gateway is an important multimodal logistics hub within Port NOLA’s jurisdiction, and infrastructure investments like this in Jefferson Parish strengthen our region’s ability to drive economic opportunity.”

Since acquiring the former Avondale Shipyard, Avondale Global Gateway’s parent company, T. Parker Host (Host), has transformed the 275-acre property into a premier multimodal logistics hub. What was once a distressed industrial complex with just six people on site now supports more than 600 workers across operations, tenants, and active construction. Four deepwater docks along the Mississippi River have been restored, critical infrastructure rebuilt, and environmental remediation completed to support new investment.

AGG’s rapid growth is driving demand for expanded infrastructure. With rail capacity nearing operational limits, the FastSites investment will fund a major rail expansion, including an expanded Union Pacific connection and more than 30,000 feet of new on-site track. Upon completion, annual rail capacity will increase from just over 7,000 cars to more than 16,500, allowing the site to handle more than 75 rail cars per day. The expansion more than doubles current throughput and supports over 1,300 jobs across tenants and operations.

“Jefferson Parish is proud to support the state’s FastSites investment in rail capacity expansion at Avondale Global Gateway, a project that will strengthen our transportation and freight network, attract new business, and create quality jobs for our residents while reinforcing the parish’s role as a key gateway for global trade,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano.

“Avondale Global Gateway is one of the most valuable physical assets in the region, serving as a significant link to the rest of the world. We are committed to the company’s continued growth and success. JEDCO is proud to support the advancement of critical rail infrastructure improvements at Avondale Global Gateway through the FastSites program. This work will enhance the site’s competitiveness and support new private investment and job creation in Jefferson Parish,” said Jerry Bologna, President & CEO of JEDCO.

AGG is now the fastest growing industrial hub in the Gulf and a cornerstone of Louisiana’s industrial economy. Its robust roster of tenants and customers reflects a deliberate strategy to build a diversified and resilient economic engine for the region, highlighted by record-breaking breakbulk volumes, rapid job creation, and expanded multimodal connectivity.

“Avondale’s transformation proves that when infrastructure is ready, investment follows. The real story here is the caliber and diversity of businesses choosing to call Avondale home,” said Adam Anderson, CEO of Host. “This FastSites investment is the infrastructure catching up to that demand. We are proud to partner with Governor Jeff Landry, Senate President Cameron Henry, House Speaker Phillip DeVillier, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois, Senator Patrick Connick, Representative Kyle Green, Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano, Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, Chairman Mike Thomas, and Jefferson Parish leaders to turn vision into reality.”