ALMACO Completes Major Modernization Project Onboard Liberty of the Seas

[By ALMACO Group]

ALMACO Group has completed a major modernization project onboard Liberty of the Seas. ALMACO was responsible for the delivery of multiple catering, public, and accommodation areas across the ship. The project took place at Damen Shipyard and was completed in May 2026.

ALMACO's Scope Onboard

The catering scope covered an approximately 90 m² galley, a 35 m² pantry, and three bar areas: Starbucks, The Lime & Coconut, and El Loco Fresh, totaling about 100 m².

In addition to catering areas, ALMACO delivered several accommodation and public area conversions across different decks. On Deck 2, an old conference area was transformed into a new cabin area with 24 cabins, including structural modifications and raised flooring solutions. On Deck 10, the former library was converted into four cabins and a new corridor, requiring additional steel partitioning works.

Further cabin areas were created by converting existing spaces across the ship. On Deck 11, part of the gym and former spa area was rebuilt into eight larger cabins, including structural steel works. On Deck 12, a section of the Adventure Ocean area was transformed into a new cabin area with ten family type suites, requiring close coordination with other contractors due to adjacent structural modifications.

ALMACO also carried out the transformation of the former Sabor restaurant on Deck 4 into the new Japanese restaurant concept “Izumi,” including both catering systems and interior outfitting delivered in collaboration between ALMACO’s catering and accommodation teams.

Communication & Cooperation

As a full turnkey supplier, ALMACO managed the project from engineering and procurement through installation and delivery, ensuring alignment with the ship’s operational requirements. This was a demanding project requiring good communication and coordination with the customer, yard, suppliers, and vendors both before and during the project.

Baptiste Guillou, one of ALMACO’s project managers, commented the following: “The successful delivery of the project relied on close coordination between all parties involved, supported by thorough preplanning and the ability to adapt to changes along the way. Good collaboration with Royal Caribbean and Damen Shipyard played a key role in ensuring smooth execution. ALMACO is pleased to continue its cooperation with both partners and looks forward to future projects together.”

ALMACO wishes Liberty of the Seas and its customers happy sailing!

