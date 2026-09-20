Chattogram Port Workers Plan Protests Over Privatization Deal

Chattogram port workers have planned a fresh wave of protests as disagreement with the government over leasing of a container terminal mounts. The workers under the union, Chattogram Port Protection Movement Council, are opposed to the proposed leasing of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to the UAE-based port operator DP World.

NCT is Chattogram’s largest container terminal, handling nearly half of the port’s container volume. Currently, the terminal is operated by the state-owned Chittagong Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), a corporation under the Bangladesh Navy. As part of the ongoing port privatization drive, DP World has emerged as a front-runner candidate to operate NCT.

The port workers are concerned that the government has not carried out proper public consultation on the concession deal. In February, the Chattogram port workers’ union called for a strike, which impacted port operations for almost two weeks. At the time, the union claimed that its negotiations with the government had failed as its key demands concerning the lease were not met. The strike was called off mid-February when current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman took over from the interim government led by the Nobel Peace prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.