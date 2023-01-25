AkzoNobel Using 100% Renewable Electricity in North America

Solar panels installed at AkzoNobel’s Garcia site in Mexico

All of AkzoNobel’s locations in North America are now operating on 100% renewable electricity – helping to drive the company’s ambition of reducing carbon emissions across the full value chain by 50% by 2030 (baseline 2018).

The milestone – reached at the beginning of the year – is the latest in AkzoNobel’s ongoing efforts to transition to 100% renewable electricity at all its sites globally, with Europe having achieved the landmark at the start of 2022.

“We’ve aligned our own sustainability ambitions with the Paris agreement, which aims to limit global warming and ensure that global temperature rise doesn’t exceed 1.5?C above pre-industrial levels,” explains Wijnand Bruinsma, AkzoNobel’s Director of Sustainability. “As the first paints and coatings company to also set science-based sustainability targets, we’re determined to fulfill our ambitions and this achievement in North America is another big step in the right direction.”

The transition to 100% renewable electricity in North America includes manufacturing sites, offices, warehouses and research and development facilities. However, the company is looking much further than its own operations.

“As well as moving to renewable electricity and reducing our overall energy consumption, we’re also working across our value chain,” continues Bruinsma. “We’re engaging with our suppliers and continue to develop sustainable solutions that help our customers reduce their own carbon footprint.”

Examples of how AkzoNobel is moving to 100% renewable electricity globally include:

Self-generated renewable electricity – we’re installing solar panels at many of our locations and continue to make steady progress

Sourcing renewable electricity – the electricity generated by our solar panels covers only part of our total electricity consumption needs. For the remainder, we’ll continue to purchase renewable electricity with certificates of origin.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.