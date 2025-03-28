ABS Wavesight Strengthens Maritime Collaboration with Vision & Value Summit

[By: ABS Wavesight]

ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated Software-as-a-Service company, proudly hosted its Vision and Value Summit in Singapore. The event brought together users of ABS Wavesight software products, industry stakeholders, and regional experts for a dynamic day of collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking discussions.

The event served as a platform for users and other industry stakeholders to connect with leaders and product teams across ABS and ABS Wavesight. Attendees engaged in interactive sessions focused on addressing critical issues—such as regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and sustainability—while exploring how cutting-edge software can drive smarter, more resilient maritime operations. The event underscored ABS Wavesight’s commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem where ideas flourish and solutions take shape.

“We’re thrilled to have hosted this event in Singapore, a hub of maritime excellence,” said Staci Satterwhite, Chief Executive Officer of ABS Wavesight. “Bringing our users and stakeholders together is about more than software—it’s about building a shared vision for a safer and more sustainable maritime future. Our commitment to the APAC region has never been clearer, and we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

During the summit, ABS Wavesight unveiled recent product updates, showcasing enhancements to its software portfolio, consisting of Nautical Systems, Carbon Diligence and eLogs, designed to empower users with greater insight, efficiency and performance. These innovations reflect the company’s ongoing dedication to delivering intuitive, impactful tools that meet the evolving needs of the maritime community. Live demonstrations highlighted how these advancements can seamlessly integrate into daily operations, reinforcing ABS Wavesight’s role as a trusted partner in navigating industry complexities.

The event also spotlighted ABS Wavesight’s deep ties to the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on delivering innovative technology solutions tailored to local needs. From thought-provoking panels to hands-on product sessions, this event demonstrated how ABS Wavesight is paving the way for a more connected and capable maritime industry across APAC and beyond.