ABS Nautical Systems to Drive Digital Transformation for d'Amico Group

ABS NS will replace legacy software on a fleet of 70 vessels to support data-driven reliability and improved operational performance. By The Maritime Executive 12-04-2020 09:39:23

ABS Nautical Systems® (ABS NS) has been selected by d'Amico Società di Navigazione to implement NS Enterprise, one of the leading fleet management software systems for digital maritime operations, across its entire fleet of vessels.

ABS NS and d'Amico Group will work together to replace the client's existing legacy software, driving digital transformation throughout their organization and across their marine assets. This transition to data-driven and reliability-based software will support faster, more accurate decision making for improved compliance and safety across all shipping operations.

"We look forward to partnering with d'Amico Group to support their digital journey," says Evan Gooch, President of ABS Nautical Systems. "Our NS Enterprise software is designed around the needs of the mariner, and we are focused on helping clients with improved access and visibility to their data to meet critical operational and compliance challenges. We will work together to administer new technology and innovation that increases efficiency and reliability—an objective very important to d'Amico Group and their clients."

"As a world leader in maritime transportation, we are constantly focused on the quality of ship management. Excellence and reliability are crucial in our business and for our top clients," says Cesare d'Api, Deputy Technical Director of d'Amico Società di Navigazione. "In line with our mission, we are constantly looking at the opportunities offered by the application of digital technologies and sharp analytics tools in maritime transportation. Such growing trends in digitalization and mobile applications have clearly highlighted the need to move toward a change of tools for fleet management in order to exploit the value of data and information as assets. A data dashboards driven business model is a smart and practical way to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our maintenance processes. We are partnering with ABS NS because they have a unique combination of innovative software and maritime heritage. We look forward to deploying their software modules and mobile applications across our fleet of 70 vessels."

NS Enterprise is an integrated digital platform that allows vessel owners and operators to increase the productivity of their operations and optimize performance. Comprised of software modules, mobile applications and enterprise asset management services, this comprehensive fleet management solution has been solving challenges in the marine and offshore industry for over 30 years. To learn more about ABS NS' services and solutions, visit www.abs-ns.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.