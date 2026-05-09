ABS, HD Hyundai & Anduril Industries to Advance Autonomous Surface Vessels

[By: ABS]

ABS, HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore autonomous maritime capabilities.

The MOU establishes a framework for the organizations to enable end-to-end solutions encompassing vessel design, production, autonomy and classification for autonomous surface vessels.

The collaboration brings together HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding capabilities with ABS’ classification, certification and assurance leadership and Anduril’s strengths in autonomous systems and artificial intelligence.

“Autonomy is set to play a defining role in the future of the maritime industry, and this collaboration reflects the importance of bringing together complementary capabilities to help advance that progress. By combining HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding strengths, Anduril’s leadership in autonomous systems and AI, and ABS’ deep experience in classification and technical advisory services, we are exploring how to support the safe, practical and scalable adoption of autonomous surface vessels,” said Paul Karam, ABS Executive Vice President, Operations.

WonHo Joo, President and CEO of the Naval and Medium Size Ships Business Unit at HD Hyundai said: “The unmanned vessel sector is a defining theme in the future global naval market and an area in which we must take the lead. Through our collaboration with ABS and Anduril, we will demonstrate our outstanding technological capabilities in the global unmanned vessel market.”

Cory Emmons, General Manager, Anduril Industries Surface Dominance Division, said: “We have high expectations for the certification process for the unmanned vessel to be developed by HD Hyundai and Anduril through our collaboration with ABS. Together with our valued partners, we will continue developing the most robust and reliable unmanned vessel.”

ABS is the leading provider of technical advisory services for groundbreaking autonomous and remote-controlled technologies for the maritime and offshore industries. Learn more here and download a copy of the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions here.