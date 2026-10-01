ABS Grants Nuclear-Powered 15K TEU Containership AIP with KRISO and KAERI

[By ABS]

(SEOUL) ABS has awarded approval in principle (AIP) for a concept design for a nuclear-powered 15,000 TEU containership developed in collaboration with the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) and the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI).

Equipped with a small modular reactor (SMR), the concept is a key milestone in an ongoing joint development project with ABS, KRISO and KAERI to evaluate the technical feasibility of nuclear-powered commercial shipping. The vessel concept features a marine molten salt reactor (MSR) and forms part of a broader multi-year collaboration focused on identifying technical challenges, advancing concept development and supporting the application of class and safety requirements to next-generation nuclear vessel designs.

“Nuclear has the potential to fundamentally alter commercial shipping in vessel design, operating range and energy economics. ABS is focused on building the technical and safety framework needed to support that, and this AIP with KRISO and KAERI is a concrete part of that work,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Under the joint development framework, KRISO carried out the concept design for the 15,000 TEU nuclear-powered container ship, KAERI developed the concept design for the MSR, and ABS completed the AIP review of the overall concept. The collaboration builds on ABS’ broader work with Korean partners to advance nuclear applications for marine and offshore assets, including a memorandum of understanding signed with KRISO in 2025 to cooperate on nuclear-powered ships and floating nuclear power platforms.

Keyyong Hong, President of KRISO, said: “SMR-powered ships are a next-generation technology that will determine the future competitiveness of the shipping industry, and securing design technologies suited to the marine environment is above all essential to making them a reality. KRISO will continue to enhance the marine applicability of nuclear-powered vessels through R&D in ocean engineering and international cooperation, and strive to help Korea lead related technologies and international standards.”

Jinyoung Cho, Senior Vice President of KAERI, said: “KAERI will continue to refine the interface between the MSR system and the vessel, enhancing the design to address the unique operating conditions of ships, and pursue testing and demonstration of key technologies to support the commercialization of SMR-powered vessels.”

ABS continues to play a leading role in supporting the safe development of nuclear technologies for marine and offshore applications through class requirements, technology research and collaboration with industry and research organizations worldwide.