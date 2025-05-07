19th Annual Damage Control Olympics Held at Resolve Academy

[By: Resolve Academy]

Resolve Academy, a leading provider of maritime training, hosted its 19th annual Damage Control Olympics on April 29. The spirited competition of shipboard firefighting and vessel flooding exercises were designed for officers and crews from U.S. Navy and U.S Coast Guard visiting Port Everglades during Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale. Crews from the USS New Hampshire, USS New York, USCGC Tampa and USS Cole participated.

Resolve Marine and its training arm, Resolve Academy, created the Damage Control Olympics as a gesture of appreciation to the brave service men and women who defend our country at sea. The event has become an annual tradition, anticipated by service members who see it as an opportunity to demonstrate their skills, learn from their peers, and bond with their fellow crewmates.

The Damage Control Olympics took place at Resolve Academy’s training facility inside Port Everglades, aboard the T/V Resolve Vision, a 150-foot LOA mock training vessel. The state-of-the-art firefighting and damage control simulators feature confined spaces, low visibility, live fire, real heat and water ingress. Teams put their skills to the test in timed, practical, hands-on training exercises and shipboard emergency response scenarios that included navigating live fire smoke-filled environments, a search and rescue operation and a flooded ship chamber. The day provided participants with valuable training in a fast-paced, competitive environment with the opportunity to showcase their emergency response expertise.

After a day of gallant competition, the USS New York emerged as the 2025 Damage Control Olympics winner and was recognized with medals and a pennant at a closing ceremony.

“It was an honor to once again host the Fleet Week vessel teams,” said Lana Farrell, Executive Director of Resolve Academy. “The groups came together and demonstrated remarkable agility, teamwork and strategy. The simulations were extremely challenging, but we witnessed steadfast determination and a supportive learning environment. Every year we look forward to hosting this tremendous event, and 2025 was no exception.”