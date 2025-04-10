Francois Morizur

Francois Morizur is a maritime security expert.

Gulf of Guinea: What Kind of Cooperation in the Maritime Environment?

&nbsp; The world&#39;s major balances are changing rapidly as a result of changes in governments, regional tensions and fierce...

2021 Was a Historic Low Point for Piracy, But Many Threats Remain

Global piracy in 2021 is at its lowest level since 1994. Moreover, this level is achieved with the inclusion of many incidents tha...

Seafarers Must Adapt to the Rapid Evolution of Piracy

In two recent articles, Sea Piracy in 2025: Piracy 2.0? and Countering Gulf of Guinea Piracy Towards 2025 I tried to map out the p...

Countering Gulf of Guinea Piracy Towards 2025

In a recent article, I tried to foresee the form that piracy in the Gulf of Guinea could take over the next few years. Now, I prop...

Sea Piracy in 2025: Piracy 2.0?

Pirates have demonstrated their ability to revise their modes of operation in response to maritime industry behavior and the respo...

