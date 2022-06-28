The Future of Shipping: We Are Nearing a Turning Point

(Shutterstock)

Whether you like it or not, the maritime industry is the usual suspect when the talk focuses on environmental pollution and emissions. However, this is no surprise as this industry is carrying over 90 percent of world trade. The ships are massive and with most of them being powered by fossil fuels are anything but environmentally friendly. But that is changing.

It seems that the generally conservative industry is nearing a turning point in its mindset. With the major companies one by one entering, fair to say, revolutionary “green” projects, ordering new ships with dual-fuel technologies or even the ones with zero emission, the industry is changing faster than ever. Let’s take a look at the latest projects, initiatives, and success stories.

We begin with the Van Dam Shipping. In cooperation with India’s Tata Steel, the Dutch shipping company is planning to have a hydrogen-powered vessel by 2024. Such a vessel would be completely CO2 free and therefore would save around 3000 tons of CO2 per year (in comparison to fossil fuel powered ships).

We continue our overview of the changing industry with Stena Proman. On June 20, 2022, a joint venture between Stena Bulk and Proman Shipping took delivery of the first of six methanol-fueled tankers that are expected to reduce NOx emissions by 60 percent. The ship, Stena Pro Patria, is equipped with the state of art technologies that will enable this ship to meet and go beyond the regulations set by IMO. What is also exciting is that Maersk and CMA CGM are implementing methanol as a marine fuel as well.

Now let’s turn our eyes to the cruise sector and to Norway, where on June 2, history was made. A Norwegian-based cruise company Havila Kystruten operated its first zero emission cruise through a world heritage fjord. The star of the show was Havila Castor, a ship with a 6.1 MWh battery pack (largest in the world on a passenger ship) that can sail up to four hours. This is an impressive milestone for the whole industry. Another major event in this segment is the record-setting 50 nautical miles journey on a single battery charge by ferry Ellen. Ferry Ellen is equipped with a 4.3 MWh battery pack. It is estimated that there are around 900 ferries in Europe that could be replaced with an electric ferry similar to Ellen.

Another exciting project comes from the cooperation between Shell Shipping and Maritime and Ektank. Together with Teco 2030, they are going to develop a concept for a hydrogen-powered tanker that will help achieve the EU’s GHG goals. They are focusing on retrofitting one of Ektank’s existing vessels.

With all these projects and achievements, it surely looks like the maritime industry is headed in the right direction. The future is green and we are heading that way.

To discuss these and other projects, to talk about the new ideas, new challenges, and to share good practices, the maritime networking expert IGGS Group is organizing an exceptional gathering in Rotterdam – 2nd Envirotech for Shipping Forum, October 5 and 6. If you would like to expand your knowledge or meet existing or potential clients, click the link below and receive more information about this gathering.

Official website: https://envirotechforum.com/

Location: Postillion Hotel & Convention Centre Rotterdam

Dates: October 5th – 6th

Organizer: IGGS Group



The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.