World Maritime Forum 2025: Innovation and the Transformative Role of AI



The World Maritime Forum will return on February 18-19, 2025, in Copenhagen, bringing together over 700 industry professionals for two days of critical discussions and knowledge-sharing. Dubbed the “Center of Maritime” this year, the event proudly features an extremely busy schedule, including 11 panel discussions, 2 conversations on stage, and several individual presentations. As the maritime sector navigates an era of rapid change and increasing regulatory pressures, this event promises to tackle the most pressing challenges and explore the opportunities shaping the industry's future.

This year’s forum will focus on a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization strategies, nuclear propulsion, regulatory updates, and sustainability efforts. Additionally, vital concerns like crew well-being, piracy, digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity will take center stage. The maritime industry is in the midst of a digital revolution, and with new technological advancements reshaping the way we operate, these discussions are more relevant than ever. A key highlight will be the presentations from leading technology companies, showcasing their latest innovations designed to drive the future of maritime operations.

As the forum concludes, it will leave attendees with not just an understanding of the industry's current landscape but also a roadmap for navigating the challenges of tomorrow. By focusing on innovation, sustainability, and the human element, the World Maritime Forum 2025 aims to inspire lasting change and foster collaboration across the global maritime sector. Whether it's shaping policy or integrating cutting-edge technology, this event will set the course for the industry's future, ensuring it remains resilient, competitive, and forward-thinking in the years ahead.

One of the key speakers at the event is Oliver-Andreas Leszczynski, Director of Artificial Intelligence at the INER Institute of Northern-European Economic Research within the Maritime Industry and a renowned AI strategist in industrial innovation.

We asked him:

How do you envision AI transforming the maritime industry, particularly in terms of operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and decision-making autonomy?

What are the potential barriers to its adoption, and how can they be overcome?

Here is his answer:

The maritime industry is on the cusp of a profound transformation, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolutionizing operations, sustainability, and resilience. No longer speculative, AI enables real-time optimization by analyzing vast datasets, including weather patterns, ocean currents, and fuel metrics. This dynamic capability minimizes idle times, optimizes routes, and reduces fuel consumption, achieving significant cost savings and lower emissions.

One of AI’s most transformative applications is predictive maintenance. By analyzing patterns in equipment performance, AI anticipates failures before they occur, reducing downtime, extending machinery lifespans, and enhancing safety at sea. This proactive approach ensures smoother operations and mitigates risks, even in the most challenging environments.

AI’s next frontier lies in autonomous systems. Future ships, guided by AI, will adjust courses, optimize fuel usage, and manage logistics autonomously. These capabilities aim to augment human decision-making, allowing crews to focus on strategic tasks while AI handles operational complexities.

However, challenges persist. The maritime sector struggles with fragmented data systems, cybersecurity threats, and a traditionally risk-averse culture. Integrating disparate data sources into cohesive frameworks and adopting robust security measures are critical steps forward. Pilot programs showcasing AI’s benefits in autonomous vessels and predictive maintenance will help build industry confidence.

AI is poised to redefine the maritime sector’s architecture, driving efficiency, sustainability, and safety. As stakeholders embrace this shift, the industry will transition into a leaner, smarter, and more resilient future, equipped to tackle global challenges and secure its pivotal role in international trade.

This interview is an abridged and adjusted version; the full interview can be accessed at the following link: https://iggs-group.com/app/uploads/2024/12/Publication_Oliver_L.pdf.

World Maritime Forum

Dates: February 18th – 19th, 2025

Location: AC Bella Sky Convention Center, Copenhagen, Denmark

Organizer: IGGS Group

Website: https://worldmaritime-forum.com/



This article is sponsored by the IGGS Group.