One Event. World Of Maritime. This February, Copenhagen is the Place to Be

The highly anticipated World Maritime Forum 2026 is set to become one of the most influential gatherings in the global shipping and ocean-tech community. Scheduled to take place at the exceptional Bella Sky Convention Center in Copenhagen, the event is poised to deliver a world-class experience that blends strategic insight, innovation, and high-level networking. Appropriately dubbed “One Event. World Of Maritime,” the forum captures the full scope of the industry’s current challenges and future opportunities.

Bringing together 800 attendees, 50 international exhibitors, and an impressive lineup of global maritime stakeholders, the 2026 forum aims to be a cornerstone event for shipowners, port authorities, technology providers, classification societies, regulators, and sustainability leaders. Its unique structure encourages cross-sector collaboration, ensuring that voices from every part of the maritime value chain are represented.

One of the most notable aspects of the event is its slate of key speakers, highlighted by a representative from the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Additional keynote speakers will include visionary leaders from major shipowning companies, experts in maritime AI and automation, and pioneers in green propulsion and fuel-transition strategies.

The program features 12 dynamic panel discussions, each designed to confront the industry’s most pressing topics. Themes include zero-emission vessel deployment, maritime digital transformation, port and terminal innovation, crew welfare in a modernized industry, cybersecurity, and investment pathways supporting the green transition. By combining policy perspectives with technical expertise, the panels aim to deliver actionable insights and spark meaningful dialogue among participants.

Alongside the conference sessions, the exhibition hall—featuring 50 leading exhibitors—will showcase technologies shaping the next era of maritime operations. Attendees can explore cutting-edge solutions such as advanced propulsion systems, autonomous navigation platforms, emissions-monitoring tools, and next-generation safety equipment. This hands-on environment makes the forum a prime setting for discovering innovations and forming strategic partnerships.

With its exceptional Bella Sky Convention Center setting, influential speakers, and comprehensive program, World Maritime Forum 2026 is shaping up to be the premier maritime gathering of the year. More than just a conference, it represents a global meeting point—One Event. World Of Maritime—uniting the industry’s leading minds to chart a more sustainable, digital, and resilient future for global shipping.

World Maritime Forum

Dates: February 17th – 18th, 2026

Location: Bella Sky Convention Center, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Organizer: IGGS Group

Official website: https://worldmaritime-forum.com/

