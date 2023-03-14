Hamburg Maritime Forum to Address Key Topics in the Industry

Forum is taking place in Hamburg April 18 and 19, 2023

The Hamburg Maritime Forum is taking place a month’s time, April 2023, addressing key issues confronting the industry. A major maritime conference and exhibition, the Hamburg Maritime Forum will deliver two highly valuable days for maritime experts. The latest updates, trends, best practices, and obstacles will be discussed and cutting-edge technologies will be presented.

The agenda will cover a variety of topics. The most important topics will be addressed in the eight panel discussions:

Getting to zero: best practices and biggest obstacles of decarbonization;

CII and other carbon regulations: short term and long term impact;

Cleaner fuels for a greener future: What is needed to accelerate the transition to a sustainable maritime transportation sector?;

Focus on Ports: green projects, implementation of regulations, and the future;

Digitalization in the maritime industry;

AI in the maritime industry: route optimization, autonomous navigation, predictive maintenance;

Focus on seafarers: ensuring the safety and well-being of the crew;

10 years later: forecast for the maritime industry.

These discussions will be varied including presentations from shipowners, ship managers, shipbuilders, shipyards, and ports. In addition, at the forum technology companies will present their solutions for tomorrow.

With 450 expected attendees, 40 exhibitors, and 45 speakers and panelists, the forum is gearing up to be an event not to be missed. With a historical venue - Altonaer Fischauktionshalle – situated on the bank of the Elbe, the Hamburg Maritime Forum will define the true meaning of maritime conference & exhibition.

This content is sponsored by IGGS Group. If you would like additional information about this exclusive event, please visit the official website .

Official website: https://hamburgmaritimeforum.com/

Organizer: IGGS Group

Venue: Altonaer Fischauktionshalle, Große Elbstraße 9, 22767 Hamburg, Germany

Dates: April 18th – 19th, 2023



The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.