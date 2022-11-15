Hellenic Maritime Forum to be Held in Athens in February 2023

The long-awaited Hellenic Maritime Forum in Athens is less than three months away. A closed-door gathering that will bring together maritime leaders, experts, regulators, and government bodies, the conference will cover multiple topics that are trending in the industry. The conference will also include the participation of top technology companies and provide networking opportunities.

The agenda for the two-day conference will cover a wide range of topics, including:

• Recent developments in the global shipping market;

• A deep dive into shipping forecast trends: 5 years; 10 years; 15 years;

• Path to net-zero: Decarbonization through the shipowner’s lens;

• Cleaner fuels for a greener future: What is needed to accelerate the transition to a sustainable maritime transportation sector?;

• Latest regulations in the maritime shipping sector;

• Latest technology to drive decarbonization in the shipping sector;

• Accelerating digitization in the shipping industry;

• Digitally connected maritime ports;

• Maritime HR - where are we now?;

• Power of partnerships to advance the shipping industry.

In total, more than 45 speakers are going to share their knowledge and ideas. Among these speakers scheduled to present are: Kyriakos “Kerry” Anastassiadis, Senior Advisor of MSC Cruises; Sotirios Akas Manolkidis, Legal Counsel of Regulatory Authority for Energy; Frank Paleokrassas, Head of Data Governance and Analytics of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement; Stratos Arvanitidis, ICT Manager Fleet Division, Angelicoussis Group; and Fabian Fussek, Co-Founder and CEO of Kaiko Systems.

The conference will also provide strong networking sessions that will provide opportunities for interested parties to meet multiple technology and service providers in one place.

The Hellenic Maritime Forum will be taking place at the prestigious Divani Caravel Hotel in the center of Athens. A very convenient location not only for business but also convenient for people looking to explore the beautiful city.

Click the link and book your seat at Hellenic Maritime Forum.

Hellenic Maritime Forum

Dates: February 7 - 8, 2023.

Location: Divani Caravel Hotel, Athens;

Organizer: IGGS Group

Official website: https://hellenicmaritimeforum.com/



