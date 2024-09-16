Upcoming Hellenic Maritime Forum: A Premier Gathering in Athens

On November 19th and 20th, Athens will host the highly anticipated Hellenic Maritime Forum, a premier event bringing together 450 maritime professionals from across the industry. This distinguished gathering will feature a comprehensive agenda designed to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in maritime transport.

The forum will see participation from a diverse group of stakeholders, including shipowners, ship managers, shipbuilders, port authorities, classification societies, regulators, and policymakers as well as technology companies and service providers. This convergence of industry leaders presents a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboration on key maritime issues.

Over the course of two days, attendees will benefit from ten panel discussions that delve into critical topics such as decarbonization strategies, future fuels, and the integration of digital technologies. Each panel will provide valuable insights and foster discussions on the latest trends and best practices shaping the maritime sector. In addition to these panels, there will be two thought-provoking one-on-one conversations on stage, offering deeper dives into specific subjects of interest.

The forum will also showcase several presentations highlighting both the achievements and ongoing challenges faced by the industry. These presentations will spotlight recent technological advancements and innovative solutions driving progress in maritime operations. The knowledge shared in these sessions will be instrumental in guiding future developments and strategic decisions.

One of the key features of the Hellenic Maritime Forum is its expansive exhibition area, designed to facilitate extensive networking opportunities. This exhibition will serve as a hub for shipowners and ship managers to interact directly with technology companies and service providers. It will provide a platform for exploring potential collaborations and evaluating new technologies and services that could enhance maritime operations.

To cap off the first day, a gala cocktail party will be held, offering a less formal setting for networking and relationship-building. This social event will provide a relaxed environment for attendees to connect and discuss potential partnerships and opportunities in a more informal setting.

The Hellenic Maritime Forum promises to be a pivotal event in the maritime calendar, offering unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration. As the industry continues to evolve, this forum will play a crucial role in shaping the future of maritime transport and fostering connections among key industry stakeholders.

Hellenic Maritime Forum

Organizer: IGGS Group

Dates: November 19th and 20th, 2024

Location: Grand Hyatt, Athens, Greece.

Official website: https://hellenicmaritimeforum.com/



This article is sponsored by the IGGS Group.