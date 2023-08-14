American Maritime Forum Miami to Address Key Industry Topics

Miami will be the location for the American Maritime Forum in October 2023 (Shutterstock)

The maritime networking expert, IGGS Group, will host the American Maritime Forum in Miami, Florida on October 24 and 25, 2023. This event is a significant gathering for the maritime industry, bringing together influential participants from the American and global sectors. After extensive research and discussions with industry leaders, Miami was chosen as the ideal location for this international event.

The conference will unite shipowners, ship managers, shipbuilders, ports, classification societies, government bodies, service providers, suppliers, technology companies, and manufacturers. Together, they will have unparalleled opportunities for idea-sharing and networking, creating a platform for collaboration within the maritime industry.

The conference sessions will be centered around the following major topics:

Global Maritime Sector: Today / 2030 / 2050

Getting to Zero Emissions

Smart, Efficient, And Compliant Ship

Cybership: Improve Vessels with the Latest Technology

Ship Design / Build / Retrofit / Repair

Challenges and Opportunities for the Cruise Industry

Safety and Wellbeing of Crew

The exhibition area will showcase various companies, allowing them to present their cutting-edge technologies and services. Representatives will be present to engage in discussions and foster new connections. This dynamic space will serve as an excellent networking hub, providing opportunities to explore potential business collaborations. Additionally, at the end of the first day, a gala cocktail party will take place in the exhibition area, creating a relaxed and informal setting for further networking opportunities.

With a track record of organizing numerous physical and online events, the IGGS Group possesses the expertise and know-how to deliver an exceptional and high-caliber event that will be advantageous for all participants.

Whether you’re attending to receive updates, acquire knowledge, broaden your strategic insights, or explore new suppliers, partnerships, and clients, IGGS Group is confident that the event will provide significant opportunities for you.

For additional information, click the link below and request more information about American Maritime Forum Miami.

American Maritime Forum Miami

Dates: October 24-25, 2023

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center

Organizer: IGGS Group

Website: https://americanmaritime-forum.com/

This article is sponsored by the IGGS Group.



The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.