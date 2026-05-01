World’s Largest Sail Cruise Ship Celebrates Naming and Delivery

Orient Express Corinthian, the world’s largest sailing ship, was christened on April 29, in Saint-Nazaire, France, and delivered to her owners, Orient Express Sailing Yachts, as part of the expansion of the fabled brand. With a displacement of approximately 15,000 metric tons, the ship is unique and has already set a speed record for wind propulsion for ships of its size.

Built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the companies highlight that it is the product of a decade of research and design. The shipyard developed the SolidSail technology that powers the ship, and that it sees as a technical response to the challenges of decarbonizing maritime transport.

The sailing yacht is equipped with three rigs, each spanning 1,500 square meters and towering over 100 meters high. They are fully automated and capable of providing 100 percent wind-powered propulsion, weather permitting. Capable of rotating 360 degrees, they allow for optimal sail positioning regardless of the ship’s heading or wind direction. Tilting up to 70 degrees permits the carbon masts to pass beneath bridges and other air draft restrictions.

During the vessel’s sea trials conducted in February 2026, it reached a speed of 12 knots in 20-knot winds, powered solely by the force of the wind. The shipyard highlights this as a first for a ship of its size. It is 15,000 tons displacement, 26,300 gross tons, and measures 220 meters (722 feet).

In addition to wind propulsion, the ship has a hybrid propulsion system powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The design also incorporates numerous energy-efficiency devices, and it uses an AI-assisted detection system that continuously monitors for the presence of marine mammals and objects at sea, thereby mitigating the risk of collision. Dynamic positioning technology permits the ship to maintain position while preserving the seabed by eliminating the need for anchoring.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor, said during the ceremonies that extending the Orient Express to the sea is a natural fit with the imagery of the legendary brand. Orient Express has been part of the Accor Group since 2022, and in 2024, Accor and LVMH entered into a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of the brand. The company is also launching hotels and planning a new version of the legendary Orient Express train.

Orient Express Corinthian is scheduled to depart Saint-Nazaire on May 2, bound for the French Riviera and her entry into commercial service. She will spend her first season cruising in the Mediterranean before repositioning to the Caribbean for the winter.

The ship features 54 passenger suites ranging in size between 45 and 230 square meters, located on four decks. She accommodates 110 passengers and approximately the same number of crew. On board, passengers will find five restaurants and private dining rooms, as well as a 115-seat theater, a recording studio, and a spa. Amenities include a swimming pool and a marina.

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Her sister ship, Orient Express Olympian, was floated out at the shipyard on April 17. She is beginning outfitting and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The ships are part of a new wave of luxury hotel brands entering cruising as extensions of their offerings. Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons have also launched cruise ships. Aman is also building a luxury yacht cruise ship in Italy, due to enter service in 2027.

