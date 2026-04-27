Workboat Hits and Damages Moored Fast Ferry Near Trondheim

[Brief] On Friday, a service vessel struck a moored fast ferry at a small port on the island of Froya, northwest of Trondheim, penetrating the ferry's hull.

Video from the scene shows that a service vessel - identified by AIS as the Multi Power - approached the port side of the moored fast-ferry catamaran Froyfart at low speed, then made contact.

Local outlet Hitra-Froya obtained imagery showing the hull damage to the fast ferry from the inside. The impact tore open a large gash at the waterline and partially flooded the port-side catamaran hull. The rails and deck plating of the upper deck were also significantly damaged next to the pilothouse, photos show.

Salvage operations began later the same day and managed to quickly stabilize the vessel, operator Oya Shipping told local media. The situation is under control, but Oya said that it would be canceling an upcoming voyage due to the damage.

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Multi Power is a small 90-foot workboat with twin deck cranes and a deadweight capacity of 200 tonnes. She is part of a large fleet that serves the region's thriving aquaculture industry.

As of Sunday, Multi Power was under way and operating in the island archipelago northwest of Trondheim.