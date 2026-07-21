Video: Greek Ferry and RoRo Cargo Ship Collide at Chania Port in Crete

The authorities in Crete, along with the Hellenic Coast Guard, are investigating the circumstances of a collision between a ferry and a RoRo cargo ship on Tuesday morning, July 21, in Chania harbor. There were no injuries or pollution, but both vessels sustained damage.

The passenger ferry Elyros (33,635 gross tons) was maneuvering away from the dock around 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. According to the reports, there were 100 passengers and 118 crewmembers aboard, and the vessel was carrying 32 cars, 74 trucks, and seven motorcycles. Built in 1998, the ferry is currently operating for ANEK Lines and luckily had a small passenger load, as it has a maximum capacity of 1,874 passengers and 620 cars.

The RoRo cargo ferry Iosif K. was inbound and approaching the berth. Built in 1979, the cargo ship is 133 meters (436 feet) in length and 5,300 dwt. It is operated by Creta Cargo Lines and was carrying 65 trucks and 18 passenger vehicles. It also had eight drivers aboard.

The bow of the ferry made contact with the side of the RoRo inside the harbor area. The cargo ship is reported to have a gash on its port side, while the ferry sustained less severe scrapes on its prow. However, both vessels were ordered to remain in the port pending inspections.

Media reports said the force of the collision also shifted some of the cars on the ferry. There were reports of damage to the cars aboard the ship.

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Representatives of the class society performed an inspection of the Elyros. They reported the ship remained seaworthy and released it to continue its trip to Piraeus. Passengers had been kept aboard the vessel for several hours.

The Iosif K., however, reportedly remains detained in Chania.