Video: Brand New Yacht Capsizes After Launch at Turkish Shipyard

[Brief] A brand new yacht capsized in dramatic fashion on Tuesday just minutes after launch from a Turkish shipyard, forcing the owner and crew to swim for shore.

At about 1430 hours on Tuesday afternoon, the Med Yilmaz Shipyard in Eregli, Turkey launched a new 24-meter yacht named Dolce Vento. Within minutes, the vessel listed hard to port, then rolled over onto her side. Video shows a member of the crew taking refuge on the upturned hull before deciding to jump over the side to safety.

The yacht's owner, master, and two crewmembers were aboard, according to local media. All escaped safely and no injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the capsizing is under way.

Med Yilmaz is a small yard in Eregli, Turkey with a history in workboat, fishing boat and freighter construction. According to local outlet 7Deniz, a Turkish shipping firm had been building the vessel at the Yilmaz facility for more than two years.