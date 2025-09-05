US Issues Stern Warning After “Highly Provocative Move” by Venezuelan Jets



The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed in a brief statement that two Venezuelan jets overflew a U.S. warship in international waters in the Caribbean. The U.S. termed it a “highly provocative move,” warning the “cartel running Venezuela” not to interfere with its counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations.

CBS News, The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and others are all reporting that two Venezuelan F-16 jets flew close to a U.S. destroyer in the Caribbean on Thursday. The warship was not identified in the official statement, but off the record, Pentagon sources told the media it was the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham. Commissioned in 2010, the vessel is 9,200 tons (displacement) and normally has a complement of 380 aboard.

Reuters reports that at least seven U.S. warships have been deployed to the Caribbean carrying more than 4,500 sailors and Marines. The deployment has drawn criticism from Venezuela and global attention as the Trump administration has vowed to stop drug smuggling. Earlier this year, the administration declared Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua cartel a terrorist organization. Reuters is reporting that 10 U.S. F-35 jets have also been sent to Puerto Rico as part of the ongoing buildup of forces.

According to the reports, the two Venezuelan jets flew close to the U.S. warship. USS Jason Dunham did not engage the jets.

The Defense statement said, “Today, two Maduro regime military aircraft flew near a U.S. Navy vessel in international waters. This highly provocative move was designed to interfere with our counter narco-terror operations. The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter, or interfere …”

The incident came two days after the U.S. military destroyed a speedboat that it said was being used to smuggle drugs. Donald Trump announced the action, saying 11 individuals had been killed in the strike.

The administration has asserted that it will continue to pursue these types of strikes to stop drug smuggling. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had told reporters on Wednesday that previous efforts had not stopped the drug smuggling. He said, “What will stop them is when you blow them up.”

Earlier on Thursday, before reporting the incident, U.S. Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth defended the actions. He told reporters that the U.S. would continue its activities to stop the threat of illegal narcotics.

USS Jason Dunham had been deployed at the start of 2025 as part of the USS Harry S. Truman strike group when they were operating in the Red Sea. The vessel was part of the group when it was repeatedly targeted by the Houthis. The Truman left the region and returned to the United States in June after what the U.S. Navy called one of its “most combat-intensive missions” in decades.