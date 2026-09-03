US Counters China’s Pacific Forays with Cook Islands Port Investment

The U.S. government is taking actions to counter China’s incursions in the Cook Islands while pushing its own interests for critical mineral exploitation. Officials announced commitments for a significant investment to fund the upgrade of a port that once hosted a U.S. military base.

As Beijing continues to assert its influence in the Pacific region, the U.S. said that it is partnering with New Zealand to finance the upgrade of Penrhyn Port, which is located on the island of Penrhyn in the northern Cook Islands. The project is expected to cost $60 million, with the U.S. government providing $50 million and New Zealand $10 million.

The U.S. not only has historical ties with the Penrhyn atoll, which served as a military base during World War II, but the island is also strategic in Washington’s push to exploit deep-sea mining for critical minerals. During WWII, U.S. personnel constructed the port and an airstrip following a blockade of the South Pacific air ferry route by the Japanese. The base was used to station bombers alongside some 1,000 military personnel.

Apart from historical ties, the U.S. sees the port as a major asset in facilitating its critical minerals agenda. Early this year, Washington and the Cook Islands government signed a Critical Minerals Framework agreement to cooperate in the exploration of critical minerals, rare earths, and deep-sea mining in the Cook Islands' two million square kilometers exclusive economic zone.

“This project underscores the United States’ strong commitment to our partners in the Pacific and builds on the Critical Minerals Framework the United States and the Cook Islands signed earlier this year,” said Christopher Landau, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State.

Penrhyn, which is also called Tongareva, is the northernmost island in the Cook Islands, with the port located at the village of Omoka. Upgrading of the port is expected to have major benefits, specifically on safety and security, as well as expand transport links and economic opportunities for the northern Cook Islands. The project will be implemented by New Zealand.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said that the port is a critical lifeline for Tongareva in terms of allowing for safer landings, better access to services, and stronger connections between Pa Enua and the world. “This wharf upgrade complements our new domestic shipping investments and our own efforts in improving transport connections for our Pa Enua.”

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Both the U.S. and New Zealand have been concerned by a decision by the Cook Islands government to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Signed in February last year, the agreement creates a framework for cooperation on areas like trade and investment, infrastructure, maritime, seabed mining, among others.

The Penrhyn Port upgrade project was announced during the 55th Pacific Islands Forum in Palau. For the U.S., investing in the project is aimed at countering Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific region, cutting across diplomatic, economic, and security spheres.

