Ukraine Strikes Caspian Seaport Hitting Ship Delivering Iranian Drones



Ukraine’s armed forces are reporting they struck the Port of Olya, the largest in Russia’s Caspian region, and a key port for the transport of arms and other munitions for the war in Ukraine. Unconfirmed reports are that they were able to damage a Russian cargo ship that was offloading components for Iranian-made Shahed drones.

“According to available information, the ship Port Olya 4, loaded with components for the Shahed type UAV and ammunition from Iran was hit,” the General Staff reported in a social media posting. They said that the results of the attack were still being “clarified,” but Ambrey Analytics is reporting the vessel has sunk while alongside the pier.

The vessel is a general cargo ship built in 2012 and registered in Russia. It is 403 feet (123 meters) in length and 5,185 gross dwt.

Russian drone attacks have become a nightly occurrence, report the Ukrainian media, focusing on infrastructure targets. Ukraine’s General Staff reports it has “launched a broader campaign to degrade Russia’s ability to launch air attacks.”

Iran has been frequently cited for supplying drones and other equipment to Russia. In addition to drones, it is supplying ballistic missiles. Ukrainian media, however, notes that with Iran’s help, Russia has begun manufacturing its version of the Shahed called Gerans.

Olya is located 500 miles from the front lines in Ukraine on the Bakhtemir River of the Volga Delta. It is part of the Volga-Caspian Canal system and, according to the port’s online data, handles approximately 1.5 million tons of cargo a year. It is reported to have 10 docks with a depth of more than 16 feet.

“This facility is used by Russia as an important logistics point for the supply of military goods,” reported Ukraine’s General Staff.

The attack, which took place on August 14, comes ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and as both sides have increased their attacks. Ukraine reported there were 149 combat clashes on Thursday, followed by an additional 65 so far on August 15. For its part, Russia claimed to have shot down 53 Ukrainian drones overnight.