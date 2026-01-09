U.S. Seizes Fifth “Ghost Fleet” Tanker in the Caribbean



In what they are describing as a “re-dawn action,” U.S. forces boarded another shadow fleet tanker and took control of the vessel, which was in the Caribbean. It is the fifth tanker associated with the Venezuela oil trade that the Trump administration has seized, while reports said several other vessels are currently being tracked.

The U.S. Marines, along with sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, launched the seizure supporting the U.S. Coast Guard, which is reported to be in control of the tanker Olina (114,809 dwt). The forces launched from the carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, with reports saying they were supported by the U.S. Navy’s Amphibious Ready Group, which includes USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale, all deployed to the area off Venezuela.

U.S. Southern Command reports the seizure was completed without incident. The crew of the vessel is reported to be cooperating with the U.S. forces.

The Olina is a shadow fleet tanker that was first sanctioned by the UK in December 2024, followed by the U.S. in January 2025, citing its operating without a valid registration, insurance, and transporting Russian oil in violation of the G7 price cap. The EU has also listed the vessel in its sanctions regime.

Built in 2005, the vessel is 252 meters (827 feet) in length and has been operating in the shadow fleet for the past few years. It was previously flagged in Panama and, since then, has claimed registry in São Tomé and Príncipe and currently claims Timor-Leste, although databases list that as a false flag.

The tanker had been reported leaving China, and databases list its current management in Hong Kong. It previously operated under the name Minerva M.

Southern Command reported the seizure, saying, “There is no safe haven for criminals.” Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the “ghost fleet” tanker was suspected of carrying embargoed oil and had departed Venezuela, attempting to evade U.S. forces. She said the vessel was in the Eastern Caribbean, asserting, “The ghost fleet will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality.”

TankerTrackers.com highlights that the U.S. has now “seized five tankers and 6.15 million barrels in the span of a month, with the oil valued at over $300 million.” Based on its analysis, TankerTraclers.com reports 16 tankers escaped the U.S. Navy blockade on January 3, and now two vessels, M Sophia and Olina, have been apprehended.

Reports indicate that approximately three-quarters (70 percent) of Venezuela’s oil exports are moved on sanctioned and shadow fleet tankers. The Olina was believed to have loaded 700,000 barrels of crude according to Kpler.

The vessels that attempted to flee Venezuela in a convoy have reportedly scattered. Reuters is quoting sources saying that at least three sailed back to Venezuelan waters yesterday, while as many as seven others were expected to also return to Venezuelan waters. The New York Times said four were believed to be headed east into the Atlantic, at least 400 miles from land. TankerTrackers.com reported one vessel had reappeared off the coast of Colombia. The position of several other tankers is currently unknown.

The U.S. Navy is reported to be following or seeking the tankers. Secretary of War [Defense] asserts the U.S. blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil remains in full effect, while Donald Trump has said he personally and the U.S. will determine the course for Venezuela and its oil. He said Venezuela would be “turning over" up to 50 million barrels of oil to the U.S., and he would control the money after the oil was sold.

