Piracy Surged in 2025 Around Singapore, but ReCAAP Sees Positive Indicators

After multiple warnings throughout the year about the dramatic increase in piracy around Singapore, the monitoring operation ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre, in its year-end report, highlights that the surge peaked at mid-year with the arrest of some perpetrators. It cautions that the rate remains high, however, while it is mostly low-level thefts.

Overall, there was a 74 percent increase in reports of piracy and robbery in the area around the Singapore Strait and the Straits of Malacca (SOMS), according to ReCAAP’s 2025 data. It says the 108 incidents reported (104 actual and four attempted) were concerning, noting that it is “the highest number of incidents recorded” for the area in the 19-year period that began tracking incidents in 2007.

Across the tracking region in South East Asia, ReCAAP recorded a total of 132 incidents of piracy and robbery in 2025. That was up 23 percent from 2024, but most of the increases were in the area of the Singapore Strait and the Straits of Malacca.

The report highlights fewer incidents in ports and anchorages in Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines. There was a marginal increase in India’s anchorages. It also emphasizes that for the fifth consecutive year, there were no reports of abductions of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and off Eastern Sabah. The last abductions were reported in January 2020.

“While the increase in sea robbery incidents in the SOMS highlights the continuing security challenges faced by ships transiting the busy waterway, the decline in incidents following the arrest of perpetrators by the Riau Islands Regional Police illustrates the deterrent effect of effective enforcement,” said ReCAAP ISC Executive Director Vijay D. Chafekar.

ReCAAP also highlights that 87 percent of the incidents reported in the Singapore-Straits of Malacca area happened in the first seven months of 2025. It recorded a significant decline from August to December following the arrests of perpetrators by the Indonesian authorities.

Most of the incidents are low-level crimes and specifically attempts at stealing items such as engine spare parts, scrap metal, and ship stores. In half the reports, ReCAAP reflects that nothing was reported stolen. Most of the perpetrators are unarmed, and frequently they flee when discovered. Interactions with crew are low, and there were no serious reports in 2025 of injuries to crewmembers by armed perpetrators. It notes that the proportion of the lowest level crimes increased to 53 percent versus 44 percent in 2024.

It says, however, the declines in the second half of 2025 do not indicate the end of the dangers in the region. Ships continue to be warned to take measures to protect their crews and prevent boardings. They also urge prompt reporting and call on local authorities to respond quickly.

