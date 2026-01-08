After U.S. Seizes "Russian-Flagged" Tanker, Moscow Fumes

This week, the U.S. government captured its first vessel flying the colors of the Russian flag, much to Moscow's disappointment - and there may soon be a possibility for more. The New York Times is tracking 15 more shadow-fleet tankers that are attempting to flee the American "blockade" around Venezuela, all potentially targetable. At least one of these vessels (Veronica, IMO 9256860) has since chosen to fly the Russian flag, and her IMO number now appears on the Russian register of ships.

When U.S. forces captured the tanker Bella 1 (IMO 9230880) on Wednesday, many Russian commentators took it as a blow to perceptions of Russia's national power and strength. During a long pursuit across the Atlantic, Bella 1 had reflagged in Russia, and the Russian embassy asked the White House not to board her. The Trump administration disregarded the request and seized the ship, capturing Russian crewmembers for possible prosecution. The response from Moscow was comparatively quiet: a note of protest from a civilian ministry, containing a request for the rapid return of the crew.

"The reaction in Russia to the arrest of our ship is very boisterous, especially among the experts. They are starting to demand harsh measures from the government," Russian commentator Sergey Karnaukhov said Wednesday (as noted and translated by Julia Davis). "If we respond solely with notes of protest, gesticulating with our hands and drawing our red lines that faded long ago, Americans will understand that everything is permissible." Some commentators provided more specific recommendations for a strong response, including a deployment of the new Oreshnik ballistic missile to send a forceful message.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to address the question directly in public comments. However, overnight Thursday - shortly after a repeat publication of the Kremlin's objections to the tanker seizure - the Russian military used an Oreshnik ballistic missile to target a natural gas storage site in the Lviv region. It was the first time that the nuclear-cable munition had been used in a combat setting, and it fell close to NATO's borders.

In China, where most of the world's sanctioned oil is sold and refined, the diplomatic response has been pronounced.

"By arbitrarily seizing other countries’ vessels in the high seas, the U.S. has seriously violated international law. China stands against unilateral illicit sanctions that lack basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday.